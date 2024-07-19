WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark has been an athlete to watch ever since the NCAA women’s college basketball championship earlier this year, but her most recent looks prove she may be a rising style icon, too. Between her unexpected bustier and cargo pants combo, her preppy quiet luxury moment, and her Prada Canadian tuxedo, it’s fair to say the 22-year-old has been serving on and off the court.

If you’re somehow still not convinced, the Indiana Fever point guard just cemented her place as a true fashion girlie once again with a stunning sheer Armani dress and show-stopping accessories during an event for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend on July 18.

Caitlin’s Sheer Moment

Clark arrived at the orange carpet in a sand-colored sheer semi-bodycon dress designed by Armani, proving that the cheugy silhouette can look chic when done right. She also paired the dress with a dark-colored bra that made the undergarment pop underneath the see-through fabric.

It’s no surprise Clark opted for the see-though moment; celebs from Daisy Edgar-Jones to Beyoncé have been loving the sheer look recently, and being the burgeoning style icon that she is, it was only a matter of time before Clark jumped on the trend, too.

Dripping In Jewels

While sharing the details of her look during a ‘fit check on the red orange carpet, Clark revealed her jewels were from Tiffany & Co. — another tell-tale sign of a style titan-to-be.

Per a press release from the company, Clark wore the Tiffany HardWear graduated link necklace in yellow gold with pavé diamonds, which is currently listed on the Tiffany website for a whopping $78,000 dollars (!), giving the term “statement necklace” a whole new meaning.

She also wore a stack of Tiffany bangles to match, including two Tiffany T T1 wide diamond hinged bangles in yellow gold (one of which retails for $27,000, the other $39,000) and two Tiffany T T1 wide diamond hinged bangles in white gold (currently priced at $28,000 and $41,600, respectively). Those are some seriously expensive accent pieces!

Versace All Day

As if her spicy dress and pricey jewels weren’t enough, Clark also sported a Versace bag and Versace heels to complete the ensemble. The basketball star appeared to be carrying the Medusa ‘95 Small Tote Bag, which retails for $1,995.

In keeping with the theme, Clark paired the big with some Versace shoes. Specifically, the footwear seemed to be the Medusa '95 85mm Leather Pumps ($895). Both accessories feature matching gold embellishments and the classic Versace medusa symbol.

Between her trendy sheer dress and impressive collection of designer accessories, Caitlin Clark is definitely on the path to becoming the WNBA’s next big fashionista.