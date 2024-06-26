Ayo Edebiri is quickly making a name for herself in the fashion world and she’s using her current run in the press circuit to do it.

While promoting her role in the animated Disney Pixar movie Inside Out 2, the actor wore a slew of high-fashion looks from the runway, sporting a plethora of luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, Manolo Blahnik, and Gianvito Rossi. However, it seems Edebiri is becoming a Loewe muse and fans are watching it happen in real time.

After wearing the J.W. Anderson-led brand to the 2024 Met Gala, Edebiri sported yet another floral Loewe gown on the red carpet. Her look was definitive proof that sometimes florals can, in fact, be groundbreaking.

Ayo’s Floral Print Bubble Dress

On Tuesday evening, Edebiri arrived to The Bear’s highly-anticipated Season 3 premiere wearing look 45 from Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection. The dress in question had a strapless fit and a voluminous bubble silhouette — which is firmly on trend this season.

The design was carefully embroidered with colorful, pink and blue flower motifs for a more elevated take on the fashion industry’s cottagecore trend.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her “Toe Ring” Sandals

Edebiri’s red carpet styling was a stark contrast from what Loewe presented back in March. On the runway, the dress was worn with a pair of ankle-height biker boots, to balance the ladylike vibe. Instead, the actor chose sparkling aquamarine jewelry and this season’s biggest footwear trend: toe ring sandals.

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest accessory fads (or the Kardashians), you likely already know that 2000s-era toe ring sandals are currently making a comeback. In the last year alone, they’ve been seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski — and now Edebiri has given her stylish support.