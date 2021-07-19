When watching The Bachelor, you likely tune in to look at the dresses almost as much as the drama. Each outfit is so indicative of every woman’s personality, but also a true sign of the times. After all, if you’re going to be vying for your future love interest, why not pull out all the stops when it comes to the most alluring dress or most eye-catching top?
And since fashion is cyclical, the going-out pieces that were all the rage in the early seasons — I’m talking 2002 — are back with fervor in 2021. Yes that’s right, The Bachelor has been around long enough that the 2000s looks that trended when it started are officially back in style.
As The Bachelor first premiered on ABC in 2002, you’d better be sure that some of the most popular after-hours trends of the early-aughts were in full swing among each cast of ladies. And while some have long since fallen by the wayside, there are several that took a hiatus from our lexicon but are back with a vengeance today.
What am I referring to exactly? Well, think, slip dresses, strappy platform sandals, cut-out agains, attached chokers, halter necklines, and more. Essentially, the old Bachelor outfits are my 2000s fashion mood board.
Ahead, take a trip down memory lane with all the best throwback looks from The Bachelor’s early days. Embellished gowns, deep-V halters, slip dresses, and more await.