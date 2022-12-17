When temperatures start to drop, nothing says warmth and comfort like slipping your feet into a fur-lined pair of boots. Two popular brands each make a cold-weather boot with an almost identical look, similar materials, and thousands of die-hard fans. But, if you’re not sure which brand to go with and don’t know where to start your BEARPAW versus UGG evaluation, there are a few specs to consider, such as price and material.

Similarities Between BEARPAWs & UGGs

Each brand has a variety of design and style options, but for the purposes of this deep dive, I will compare BEARPAW’s Elle short boot with UGG’s classic short boot. These both have the look and feel of a typical “UGG”-style boot, a term used to describe any kind of fleece and sheepskin boot, and aesthetically, they look pretty similar. They each have an 8-inch height from the arch to the mid-calf and a rubberized sole for cushioning and support. Additionally, both feature a warm and insulated lining and have been treated with a water-repellant spray to keep your feet dry. But there are a few differences that might help you decide which brand to go with:

Differences Between BEARPAWs & UGGs

Materials

They may look the same, but when it comes down to materials, UGGs and BEARPAWs have some slight variations. UGG boots are made of top-quality, ethically sourced materials, like a twin-face sheepskin suede upper that’s extremely soft and breathable, and a sheepskin lining and insole that wicks away moisture and keeps feet dry. Similarly, according to a BEARPAW customer service representative, the BEARPAW boot has a lamb suede upper. However, the lining of BEARPAWs is made from a blend of sustainable sheepskin and other wool, which is warm and comfortable but may not be as soft as UGG boots. But if you’d prefer vegan materials, BEARPAW also offers faux leather and fur boots, while UGG does not.

Durability

How long your UGG or BEARPAW boots last will depend on how often you wear them and what kind of weather you wear them in. Both are covered in a water-repellant spray but are not waterproof, so may not be a great option in deep snow or rain. According to reviewers across the internet, BEARPAW boots typically last around two to three years with regular wear for them, but UGGs can last a little longer — some fans even rave that their UGGs have lasted five years or more. For care instructions, both UGG and BEARPAW recommend washing with suede cleaner using a damp sponge or cloth and allowing the boots to air dry.

Sizing

UGG boots are only available in whole sizes, and the brand recommends ordering a half size down from your usual size if you’re between sizes. However, BEARPAWs come in half sizes and even offer width options, so there’s more flexibility when it comes to getting the perfect fit.

Price

BEARPAWs are typically priced under $100, but UGG boots largely carry a price tag of over $100, with some styles over $200. Case in point: BEARPAW’s Elle short boot is roughly half the price of UGG’s classic short boot.

With that in mind, scroll on for a closer look at each style.

UGG Classic Short Boot

Pros:

Over 17,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Available in 16 colors

Soft, breathable sheepskin lining and insole

Lightweight, durable rubber outsole

With proper care, can last many years

Water repellant

Cons:

Expensive

Not available in half sizes or multiple width options

The classic UGG short boot comes with a little bit of history. They first gained popularity with surfers in Australia in the 1970s, looking for a boot to keep their feet warm and dry when they came out of the water. Surfers brought their love of UGGs to other surfing communities in California, and their popularity spread. Since then, the brand’s fame has risen with praise from celebrities like Oprah, Kate Moss, Paris Hilton, and more. And today, this shoe has more than 17,000 reviews on Amazon and a stellar 4.7-star rating.

What keeps UGG boots in demand are their warmth and softness. They’re lined with ethically sourced sheepskin, and the upper is made of twin-face sheepskin suede, which is breathable and wicks away moisture. The insole is also sheepskin, so your feet are wrapped in comfort. And the rubber Treadlite by UGG outsole is waterproof, durable, and gives long-lasting traction and cushioning. It’s also lightweight, with each UGG boot weighing just 10 ounces. They’re available in a variety of sizes but do not have half-size or wide options.

The outer layer of the boot is topically applied with a water-repellant treatment, but UGG recommends spraying your boots with another layer of protection for the best results. Just remember that UGGs are not meant to be submerged in water, but they will keep your feet dry from splashes of liquid. And to keep the outsides of your UGGs looking great, you can also get the UGG boot care kit with a cleaner, refresher, conditioner, and brush.

If your boots need a little extra love and repairs, you can send them to UGGrenew. This program will replace your sole, lift stains, remove odors, and make your UGGs look like new (for an additional cost). UGGs are committed to sustainability and have joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest sustainability initiative, to make sure their business is conducted with respect for labor standards, environmental practices, human rights, and more. So, while UGGs are a bit of a splurge, you also know you’re getting ethically sourced materials in a variety of colors and sizes that will last you many years.

One reviewer wrote: “Not my first pair of UGG boots so no surprise they are great and as expected. Quality worth the money! Treat them with some suede protection spray right before you wear them the first time and they'll last forever!”

Sizes: 5 – 12 | Colors: 16 | Material: Twin-face sheepskin suede upper, sheepskin lining and insole, rubber sole | Weight: 10 ounces

BEARPAW Elle Short Boot

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Under $80

Warm sheepskin and wool blend lining; but also available in vegan options

Rubberized sole

Available in half sizes and wide options

Available in 18 colors

Cons:

May not last as long as UGGs, according to reviewers

Heavier than UGGs

Compared to UGGs, BEARPAW boots have a more modern backstory. The brand was founded in 2001 with the goal of providing warmth and effortless style, and since then, the boots have become a cozy, comfortable, and stylish UGG alternative. Amazon reviewers agree, giving this boot more than 4,000 five-star ratings.

What makes BEARPAW boots so comfortable are their cozy lining made from a blend of sheepskin and wool, which is designed to regulate your body temperature while keeping your feet warm. This is a little different from UGG’s fully sheepskin wool lining, which may feel softer. Their suede outer layer is treated with NeverWet technology, which makes them repellant to water and light stains. This also means they don’t need to be pre-treated with any other sprays. Just note, like UGGs, they’re not meant to be submerged in water, but with proper care, can last you several seasons.

With all that said, a few things make BEARPAWs stand apart. Unlike UGGs, BEARPAW has vegan boot options. You can get an identical-looking Elle boot made of faux suede with a polyester blend lining that’s still incredibly comfortable. “I was so happy to see a vegan option that look and feel like the real thing,” one reviewer wrote. Another factor that distinguishes BEARPAW is its half size and wide options, which can help you get the perfect fit, and the cost. So, if you’re looking for the look and similar feel of UGGs, or a vegan option, for a fraction of the cost, a pair of BEARPAW boots might be right for you.

One reviewer wrote: “I love these boots! So much less expensive than Uggs, and just as good! They are well made with a real sheep's fleece lining and a great tread so I won't slip on the ice. Not to mention that they come in wide widths. Would recommend!”

Sizes: 5 – 13 (includes half sizes and wide options) | Colors: 18 | Material: Lamb suede upper, sheepskin and wool blend lining, rubber sole | Weight: 14 ounces

Should You Buy BEARPAW or UGG?

Many reviewers find BEARPAWs comparable in several ways to UGGs and for a fraction of the price, but others prefer the materials and durability of UGGs and don’t mind the cost. When it comes down to it, both pairs of boots will keep your feet warm and comfortable in cold temperatures, so your biggest considerations will be cost, durability, and whether you prefer animal-derived or vegan materials. BEARPAW also offers half sizes and wide options, while UGG does not.