Introducing Beauty Beat, The UK’s First Luxury Beauty Event For Women Of Colour

When it comes to discovering exciting beauty buys, browsing digital beauty aisles and scrolling through BeautyTok score ultimate points for speediness. However, if there’s anything that lockdown has taught Donna Dia it’s that beauty works best when experienced IRL. That experience is what she is creating with the launch of The Beauty Beat, a first-of-its-kind luxury beauty event celebrating women of colour specifically.

“Attending beauty events is such an exciting way to find inspiration, but despite attending some of the industry’s most exquisitely executed events nothing ever felt like it was designed for me,” Dia tell me. Instead of waiting to find a beauty event that represented her, she has drawn on her 20-years of experience organising high-profile fashion, art, and media events to create something entirely new.

“My aim was to create a beauty event that feels luxurious, premium, and thoughtfully curated,” she tells me. “Somehwere where women of colour can explore an abundance of shades, tones, and textures within gorgeous settings.” This, she adds, is particularly important given the findings of The Black Pound Report 2022, which found that multi-ethnic consumers spend 25% more on beauty than any other customers.