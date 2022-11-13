Beauty

Introducing Beauty Beat, The UK’s First Luxury Beauty Event For Women Of Colour

Founder Donna Dia shares her go-to brands and what to expect from the two-day beauty event.

CoffeeAndMilk/E+/Getty Images
When it comes to discovering exciting beauty buys, browsing digital beauty aisles and scrolling through BeautyTok score ultimate points for speediness. However, if there’s anything that lockdown has taught Donna Dia it’s that beauty works best when experienced IRL. That experience is what she is creating with the launch of The Beauty Beat, a first-of-its-kind luxury beauty event celebrating women of colour specifically.

Attending beauty events is such an exciting way to find inspiration, but despite attending some of the industry’s most exquisitely executed events nothing ever felt like it was designed for me,” Dia tell me. Instead of waiting to find a beauty event that represented her, she has drawn on her 20-years of experience organising high-profile fashion, art, and media events to create something entirely new.

“My aim was to create a beauty event that feels luxurious, premium, and thoughtfully curated,” she tells me. “Somehwere where women of colour can explore an abundance of shades, tones, and textures within gorgeous settings.” This, she adds, is particularly important given the findings of The Black Pound Report 2022, which found that multi-ethnic consumers spend 25% more on beauty than any other customers.

Backed by Instagram and the British Beauty Council, the two-day event, hosted in London on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, will include live demonstrations and panel discussions, featuring some of the industry’s most influential voices sharing their thoughts and expertise on everything from hyperpigmentation and foundation undertones, to curl patterns, and the rise of tweakments.

There’s also the opportunity to engage with pioneering content creators, and bag a bargain. (Did I mention all your fave prestige brands – the likes of NARS, Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, and retail giant Boots – will all be present?) Plus, there will be amazing goodie bags, loaded with full-sized products, on offer too.

Below, Dia shares her own personal beauty recommendations and offers up a taste of what you can expect at The Beauty Beat.

Pattern Beauty Heavy Conditioner
Boots
“There was a time when it was impossible to find excellent products for afro hair on the high street, so it’s amazing that you can go into almost any branch of Boots and find such a high-quality brand. Pattern Beauty’s founder, Tracee Ellis Ross, has set a really high standard with everything from the stylish packaging to the hardworking ingredients within this range and her entrepreneurial journey has been so inspiring. My hair loves Pattern Beauty Heavy Conditioner and Styling cream which make wash days easy, and makes my curl’s pop.”