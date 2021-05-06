Beauty junkies will be excited to learn that more details have finally emerged about the first-ever YouTube Beauty Festival, a virtual event set to take place this month on their fashion channel. The online video platform released an official trailer today, which featured a host of familiar faces (like Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Addison Rae, to name just a few), discussion topics, and generally fun and entertaining things that’ll be on the agenda. According to a press release, the fest will also include “important conversations about amplifying diversity and equity across the beauty landscape.”

Described as a “summit-style event” — think of it as Coachella for beauty lovers — the virtual affair will be hosted by Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty. With news of this month’s Met Gala being pushed back (again), the day will be sure to give you a ton of star-studded goodness — and maybe even a beauty tip or two. Read on for additional details about YouTube’s #BeautyFest, including exactly which celebrities are attending, what time it starts, how you can tune in, and more.

What Is The YouTube Beauty Festival?

The festival is a virtual celebration of beauty that will spotlight YouTube creators, influencers, industry professionals, and celebrities who’ve expanded into beauty. They’ll be doling out tips and discussing topics related to skin care, mental health, and more. Additionally, attendees will be able to watch beauty tutorials, founder and creator panels, gadget reviews, haircut challenges, and ‘90s makeovers.

When Is The YouTube Beauty Festival?

It’s all going down on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET.

How Can I Attend The YouTube Beauty Festival?

You can live stream the event at YouTube.com/Fashion, and there’s no cost to tune in.

Who’s In The YouTube Beauty Festival Lineup?

You can expect widely-known vloggers and influencers like Shalom Blac, Camila Coelho, Alex Costa, Christen Dominique, Kandee Johnson, Nikita Dragun, NikkieTutorials, Desi Perkins, Addison Rae, Bailey Sarian, Liah Yoo, Noah Beck, Emma Chamberlain, Sylvia Gani, Asia Jackson, Manny MUA, Michelle Phan, Patrick Starrr, Anna Akana, and Hyram Yarbro. Beauty industry veterans like Chris Appleton, Jen Atkin, Hung Vanngo, and Gucci Westman will also be in attendance.

Celebrity appearances include Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Kerr, Paris Hilton, and Pharrell Williams. RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are slated to make a “special announcement.”