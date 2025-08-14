When it comes to friendship, you reap what you sow. Just look at Bella Hadid. The supermodel has a track record of supporting her pals — especially their business endeavors. She talks about her love of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode products and sports Kylie Jenner’s Khy sets. And naturally, they do the same for her.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Hadid’s fragrance line, 'Ôrəbella, launched its newest scent, Eternal Roots. To commemorate the drop, she hosted an intimate gathering in Los Angeles, which both Bieber and Jenner attended. Later that night, the three of them headed to dinner to continue the celebration — and, predictably, they all showed out in looks worth talking about.

Hailey’s Polka Dot Bustier

Bieber rarely divests from her usual minimalist leanings — until recently, when she fell in love with polka dots. She continued her spotted style streak for her night out by slipping into a black bustier maxi dress blanketed in white dots. For a playful twist, she paired the ‘fit with apple green Chanel sandals topped with a ladybug accent.

PGP / BACKGRID

Bella’s Bandage Dress

Hadid, meanwhile, revived the quintessential Millennial going-out dress: the bodycon. The unforgiving style, also known as the “bandage,” was the clubbing uniform in the 2010s, when every it girl rocked the style, especially those designed by Hervè Legèr.

The relic is officially back, thanks to the likes of Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk — and now Hadid. She chose a black midi version with sleeves and a cleavage-baring square neckline. The perfume entrepreneur completed her ensemble with see-through pointed-toe pumps and a Valentino Panthea bag that retails for $3,800.

Kylie’s Cutout Bra Dress

Jenner sported a foolproof LBD with cutouts across the torso that highlighted her brassiere. (She wore a similar bra cutout moment last week on set for Hulu’s The Kardashians.) The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her look with all-black accessories, including a mini leather handbag, pointed-toe mules, and sunglasses.

PGP / BACKGRID

Girls' night has never been chicer.