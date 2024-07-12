The humble booty is officially fashion’s most valuable real estate. Between Beyoncé singlehandedly turning assless chaps a cowboycore staple, Zendaya rocking a robosuit with cheeky cut-outs, and Kendall Jenner flaunting butt cleavage at the Met Gala, no other body part has received as much sartorial attention in recent months. This week, another style hero spotlighted the locale in back-to-back ensembles: Bella Hadid.

Unlike the daring and unconventional styles other A-listers gravitated towards, the supermodel returned to basics in old-school Daisy Dukes and minimal coverage bikinis. Spoiler alert: her looks were just as stylish.

Bella’s Daisy Dukes

As one of fashion’s leading supermodels, Hadid has been the face of countless campaigns and has strutted down the catwalks of nearly all designers. She still, however, gets excited about her projects.

On Thursday, July 11, Hadid was spotted in New York to witness the unveiling of her new Adidas billboard. Commemorating the moment on main, she wrote: “Lucky to still be able to have these kind of pinch me moments.”

To mark the occasion, the Orebella founder leaned into a sporty/casual vibe. She rocked a vintage-style sweatshirt from the sportswear giant in red and white. Balancing the oversized fit, Hadid tucked it into raw-hemmed booty shorts cinched with a black belt.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She matched her top to her shoes like a pro and wore bright sneakers, one of the biggest shoe trends of the year. Her choice? A pair of red and orange SL 72 OGs. Though her exact style isn’t sold yet, similar pairs retail for $100.

She styled her hair in a slick bun, framed perfectly by gold hoops and inky sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Fiery Bikini

Just a day earlier, on Wednesday, Hadid enjoyed downtime in another cheeky ensemble: a thong bikini. While posing in a grassy area, the supermodel wore a matching swim set with an underwire bra top and slinky bottoms. Even with the cheeky coverage, Hadid pulled her thong high up her hips to give it a high-cut silhouette.

Instagram/bellahadid

PSA: Her Bikini Costs $100

Hadid’s bikini is from Gooseberry Intimates, a celeb-approved brand beloved by the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez.

While her exact fiery colorway is currently sold out, the set is still shoppable in different hues, including a rusty coral. The top retails for $55, while the thong sells for $45.

I hereby declare 2024 the year of the butt.