Bella Hadid Is Charlotte Tilbury’s New Muse

Joining a long line of major names from the worlds of fashion to film, Bella Hadid is the latest beauty muse to join forces with Charlotte Tilbury. The collaboration, which arrives amid the makeup brand’s 10th anniversary year, promises to celebrate the power of beauty and unlock the confidence in everyone, everywhere.

What is described as a “unique” partnership will also harness “the power of Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty-tech platforms” and Hadid’s “leadership in digital spaces” to create stand-out product, iconic campaigns, and digital beauty innovations.

“I’ve always loved and admired Bella,” Tilbury said of her “mesmerising” new beauty partner. “Our creative connection and energy is extraordinary and exciting — it is truly a meeting of minds and souls.”

The brand’s founder, chairman, and chief creative officer continued: “Bella understands the power of make-up to create confidence and together we want to inspire everyone around the world to feel the same — because when you feel your most beautiful and confident you can conquer your world and make your dreams come true.”

Meanwhile, Hadid hailed the makeup extraordinaire a “true creative force,” revealing that she has admired Tilbury for many years. “We both share a passion for empowering confidence and creating a meaningful beauty community,” the model said of the partnership. “She is such a divine light in how she works and connects with people. The universe wanted us to be together that night, and look where we are now.”

As mentioned, Hadid is the latest big name to collaborate with the makeup brand. In 2021, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor secured her first major beauty gig after being named a brand ambassador, while Lily James, supermodels Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn, and Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez have also previously worked with Tilbury on major beauty campaigns.