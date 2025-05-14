On May 12, Cannes Film Festival’s governing body announced that “full nudity” was no longer allowed on its red carpet. Naturally, style fans immediately worried about how the new mandate would affect certain daring celebs — especially Bella Hadid, one of the most adventurous dressers in the festival’s esteemed history. Her “pantyhose dress” in 2024, for example, set fashion group chats ablaze, and that’s just one out of her several risqué looks through the years.

The next day, however, Hadid reminded everyone that her ability to turn out in a show-stopping number should never be underestimated, regardless of dress code restrictions. Behold, her ultra-stylish little black dress... with a saucy surprise.

Bella’s Sleek LBD

Even before Hadid ascended the event’s iconic staircase, she topped headlines when she landed in France with her spicy outfits (see: a bustier top and a navel-baring combo) and her new “supermodel blonde” hair color.

As expected, the Orebella founder continued her stylish streak when she finally hit the carpet for the opening ceremony, slipping into a little black dress that was anything but boring. It featured asymmetrical straps and a sideboob-baring cut down the sides of her torso. Another skin-baring detail? Her steep slit, which allowed her to pop her leg à la Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

A Moment For The Back...

There’s always a way around dress codes if you set your mind to it, and the back of Hadid’s gown is proof. A criss-cross detail opened into a massive triangle cutout that slid so low down one hip, it almost flaunted booty. Almost.

Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Her Sophisticated Second Look

Later, Hadid slipped into another inky number that channeled Audrey Hepburn, the polar opposite of the look above. The elegant calf-length piece featured skinny straps with a square neckline and a frilly drop-waist detail.

Even her styling had the whiff of Old Hollywood. Her all-black number included a dainty, top-handle handbag, sunglasses, and exaggerated pointed-toe slingbacks. The real head-turner, however, was her pièce de résistance: a blinding diamond necklace from Chopard, a brand the model has been endorsing since 2024.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Forever the queen of Cannes.