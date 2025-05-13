On May 12, the Cannes Film Festival made two changes to its already strict dress code: voluminous, sweeping gowns and full nudity will no longer be allowed on the red carpet. As a result, celebs like Halle Berry are reportedly scrambling to revise their styles for the prestigious event. All eyes are now on Bella Hadid, one of the festival’s spiciest dressers.

Thus far, she’s rocked J.Lo-levels of plunge, donned all sorts of skin-baring numbers, and, last year, she even went viral for freeing the nip in her “pantyhose dress.”

Though it’s unclear how attendees will toe the “naked dressing” line or what “full nudity” actually constitutes, fashion fans are curious to see how typically risqué dressers will tone down their ensembles at the affair. In Hadid’s case, she seems unfazed by the new sartorial mandate. In fact, she already rocked two somewhat naked looks upon her arrival in France.

Bella’s Monochromatic Corset Moment

The Orebella founder landed in Cannes on May 12, debuting her new blonde ’do. To complement the gold in her hair, she wore an all-white number that included a deep, décolletage-forward bustier with thick double straps. Hadid went for a monochromatic look and paired it with mid-rise semi-flared jeans from Celine, a brand leading the bootcut charge, especially after Kendrick Lamar’s pair went viral at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

She Matched Her Accessories To Her New Blonde ’Do

She kept her look coordinated and subtly matched her new hair color with her accessories, a top-handle bag from Saint Laurent, adorned with a diaphanous ivory scarf, and two-toned tan pumps.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s In A Cannes Mood

She changed into a second, more low-key number hours later, and it proved her excitement for the event. She wore a vintage white tee that bore the words “Le Festival du Film CANNES 83.” She styled what’s essentially festival merch into a knot to give it a navel-baring cropped hemline.

Instagram/bellahadid

Hadid completed her look with a denim micro miniskirt with an asymmetrical, overlapped flap.

Instagram/bellahadid

She’s the queen of Cannes — dress code or not.