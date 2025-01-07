Bella Hadid Put Her Spin On Punk Fashion In Cutout Jeans

Despite having walked in countless runway shows for luxury houses such as Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Burberry, or snagging campaigns with coveted brands like Calvin Klein and YSL, the rush of seeing herself on a billboard has not worn off on Bella Hadid.

On Jan. 3, the supermodel took to Instagram to celebrate her most recent banner achievement — securing a billboard in Times Square for her perfume line, Orebella.

Bella’s Cutout Jeans

Seeing as though she made her trek to Times Square during the “last moments of 2024,” per her caption, it’s only fitting that she wore a weather-appropriate look complete with a brown suede and shearling jacket atop a white turtleneck to admire her accomplishment. But this is the same Bella Hadid who boldly rang in the new year with a bikini in the snow we’re talking about, so of course she wasn’t going to let the chilly NYC temperature hold her back from showing some skin.

In the photos, the 28-year-old sported a pair of ripped jeans. Only these weren’t your typical ripped jeans — through every tear of the distressed denim were a series of safety pins connecting one end of the slit to the other, as if to prevent the pants from ripping even further.

She secured the dark wash pair of straight-legged denim around her waist with a brown leather belt adorned with a massive silver belt buckle — a Western-inspired accessory that was probably the influence of her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos.

One safety-pinned rip is edgy enough as it is, but that didn’t stop the sartorial motif from carrying to the back of the pants, with one tear stretching from her back pocket down to her quad — cheekily passing her rump along the way.

The rips cascaded down the side of her leg as well — how these bottoms managed not to completely fall apart is a mystery.

“Times Square never gets old. These are moments I will remember forever, with a team I adore, with the same passion and love for a company that is made up of my entire heart! Moving into this new year I want to solely live in gratitude, and these being the last moments of 2024 I can’t help but just tear up thinking of how lucky I feel!”, she wrote in the caption.