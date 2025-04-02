Bella Hadid’s love for the rodeo has completely reprogrammed her sartorial DNA. Since she picked her equestrian journey back up, the supermodel has been rocking the Western look on dates with her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, on vacation in Aspen, and on TV for her Yellowstone cameo. Now, she’s officially making cowboycore beach-friendly with a line of slinky bikinis.

Bella’s Western-Inspired Bathing Suits

Hadid first partnered with swimwear label Frankies Bikinis in February. The collaboration was a long time coming, especially since she’s been friends with the owner, Francesca Aiello, for 15 years, and her sister, Gigi, already dropped two capsules with the label. Understandably, both parties went all out for the partnership.

Her first drop for the brand featured a slew of tiny swimsuits, including a leopard print, suede, and a gingham handkerchief-style set. Since she modeled the campaign, they were all styled like they could go from the stable to the beach.

This week, Hadid is back with a second drop, and it’s even more horse girl-inspired than the last. One bikini, for example, was a latte-hued dream with hand-painted flowers. Both the narrow triangle bra top and cheeky high-cut bottoms featured a Western-esque thread-through detail.

To match the Western vibe, she accessorized with a dark chocolate cowboy hat. She also wore jeans that she styled unzipped and folded low, for a faux whale tail à la early aughts.

Frankies Bikinis

Her Canadian Tuxedo Swim Set

Pushing the boundaries of swimwear, Hadid designed a set crafted in denim that you can swim in. The top was an underwire bra with a two-toned, white ribbed knit detail, while the bottoms were cheeky high-waist boy shorts with a faux zipper detail.

Most people decked out in swimsuits tend to favor flip-flops, slides, or sandals. Ever the trailblazer, Hadid chose a different style of shoe altogether: cowboy boots.

Her second accessory was even more out of place for the beach look: fringed leather gloves. Somehow, she made it work.

Shop The Looks

If Hadid’s series of bikini photos is making you crave some beach time, you can start shopping her swim sets below. The floral top and bottom are both available for $145 each, while the denim bra and shorts go for $135 and $120, respectively.