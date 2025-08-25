Bella Hadid’s Y2K-Era Handkerchief Skirt Was A Chic Blast From The Past

When Bella Hadid isn’t rocking Western wear as a newly minted cowgirl, she dresses like she traveled back to the past to rummage through Paris Hilton’s wardrobe, particularly, the hotel heiress’s Y2K selection.

The supermodel has been a fan of the era’s styles for a hot minute, rocking everything from the controversial dress-over-pants, comfy UGG boots, risqué whale tails, and more trends that have made a resurgence in the past few years. Hadid doesn’t discriminate, though; even “underdog” trends that haven’t found a second wind (yet), she’s decided to give love to. These include the “ugly” longline sweater, the mesh poncho, and, most recently, the handkerchief skirt.

Bella’s All-White Y2K ’Fit

Hadid has been on a roll promoting her fragrance brand 'Ôrəbella’s latest lychee-inspired scent, hosting intimate dinners, starring in the campaigns, and more. Over the weekend, the model shared an update that beauty aficionados have been waiting for: that the new scent, Eternal Roots, is now available at Ulta. Extremely on brand, she announced it via a Reel in an outfit that took me straight back to the early aughts.

She wore a white halter top (a Y2K fave) with a deep plunging neckline. It was loose on top with a tight, body-hugging waistband.

As for her bottoms, she wore a matching white skirt that hung so low on her hips. That, too, was a blast from the past as nearly all pelvises during the noughties were exposed. (Low-rise jeans of today are mild compared to the deep, deep waists of yesteryear.)

It’s ultimately the skirt’s silhouette, however, that sent shudders down my spine. Hadid wore a handkerchief skirt, replete with its inverted U hemline and the drapy, billowy flourish.

While most Y2K interpretations of all three trends she rocked leaned chaotic, Hadid’s monochromatic take was utterly streamlined and ultimately romantic.

Though she skipped shoes to go barefoot and match the carefree vibe of her skirt, she didn’t skimp on the accessories. Her delicate jewelry included a necklace, a bracelet, and earrings. They glistened ever so slightly against the backdrop of her blonde hair, styled in an intentionally messy half-up, half-down style.

And her final add-ons? Her 'Ôrəbella scent and an orange Ulta shopping bag, of course.