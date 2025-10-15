It used to be a rite of passage for supermodels-to-be to earn their wings. Nearly all budding models had dreams of walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and, eventually, being promoted to “Angel” status, joining the ranks of Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and the OGs, Carla Bruni and Tyra Banks.

In 2016, several models made their monumental VS debuts, including Luma Grothe and Georgia Fowler. One it girl, however, had one of the most memorable catwalks in the history of the show — and it was only her first. I’m talking about none other than Bella Hadid.

Bella’s Gray Corset & G-String

As one of the world’s leading supermodels, Hadid is currently a full-fledged Angel. She even made a surprise appearance at last year’s show as the finale catwalker. Her first taste of the Angel life, however, occurred on Nov. 30, 2016, in Paris.

Her career milestone looked something like this: strutting in nothing but metallic silver lingerie. For her top, she wore a glistening see-through corset with a waist cutout on each side, opaque bra cups, and purely aesthetic halter straps.

Francois G. Durand/WireImage/Getty Images

Proving that lingerie can be styled, the Ôrebella founder layered a sheer gray waist cincher over her top, and completed the look with a matching sparkly G-string and pointed-toe Mary Jane heels. For added drama, the look was custom-made with flowy, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a billowing train.

Francois G. Durand/WireImage/Getty Images

The Ex Run-In

Part of the reason Hadid’s walk went viral wasn’t merely because viewers were witnessing a supermodel on the rise; it’s also because of who was next to her as she sashayed down the runway: The Weeknd, her then-newly minted ex, who was performing “Starboy” live.

After dating throughout 2015 and most of 2016, the couple had split up weeks before the show. (Though they later got back together and were in an on-again, off-again relationship until 2019.) Despite their past, like most VS performers, The Weeknd interacted with models on the runway, and Hadid was no exception. Viewers quickly praised Hadid for handling the awkward moment gracefully. (I mean, if you are going to run into your ex, rocking lingerie at a Victoria’s Secret show is kind of the best revenge.)

Kristy Sparow/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Second Lingerie Look

Later in the show, she changed into another stunner, which included a blue bedazzled crop top that flaunted her silver bra. Giving major showgirl energy, it also featured a fringe of black feathers and plumes shooting up her back, resembling wings. She completed the look with sparkly blue panties, statement earrings, and red cage heels.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s always been that girl.