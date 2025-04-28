Western style has been getting spicier in recent months. Thanks, in no small part, to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and her series of risqué country-inspired ensembles (see: assless chaps, booty shorts, and see-through tops), the daring aesthetic has seeped into the mainstream — Stagecoach 2025 included.

Over the weekend, NYLON threw a star-studded party at the annual country festival. Presented by Coach, the NYLON Desert Disco was held at Maraza in Thermal, California, on Friday, April 25, where attendees included Chandler Kinney, NSYNC’s Lance Bass, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, and Tessa Brooks. Like NYLON’s recent Coachella party, this one also featured a DJ set (by Xandra) and a special surprise three-song performance from Tucker Wetmore. As a surprise to no one, attendees nailed desert dressing. Ahead, the chicest ways guests incorporated country and spice.

A Bikini, Rodeo-Style

Influencer Tessa Brooks perfectly melded naked dressing with country flair when she stepped onto the event wearing a triangle bikini as a top and flared jeans cinched by a skinny belt. It was her choice of accessories, though, that added the real Western flavor: a cowboy hat and boots.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

A Sparkly Sheer Stunner

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Chandler Kinney rocked a leopard print dress, aka the fashion world’s animal print du jour. Utterly sheer, it fully exposed her black bikini set underneath. For a touch of country, she completed the look with a white denim jacket and brick red cowboy boots.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

A Textural Slay

Kelsey Anderson, The Bachelor’s Season 28 winner, mixed unexpected texture combinations to roaring success. Behold, her leather pants, beaded bra top, denim jacket, and felt cowboy hat slay.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

An All-Black Hit

Though The Boys actor Mercedes Blanche stuck to an understated all-black palette, her subtle blend of textures elevated her look. See: her see-through lace mock neck top, leather cargo pants, and cowboy boots.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Bikini & Boot Coordination

As a Love Island USA alum, Deb Chubb is used to incorporating bikinis in her daily wardrobe. It was no different at NYLON’s party, where she paired a white swim bra with itty-bitty denim shorts, a Western-style metal belt, and ivory cowboy boots.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Black & White Co-Ords

Musician Jessie Murph rocked a knitted set with a collared top and matching hot pants. She completed her ’fit with an inky bomber jacket, pumps, and the look’s pièce de résistance: voluminous Dolly Parton-inspired hair. It doesn’t get more country than that.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

(Patch)Work of Art

Actor Meg Donnelly paired a lingerie-esque cropped lace top with a blue patchwork-inspired skirt. With a denim jacket and brown cowboy boots, the flowy look was oh-so-stylish.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com