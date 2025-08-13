Regardless of what aesthetic (or, as TikTok calls it, “core”) Bella Hadid rocks, she always manages to infuse it with her signature daring sensibilities. She effectively spices up styles like rugged cowboycore, dainty balletcore, and even the chaotic Y2K revival by donning plunging necklines, bras as tops, or straight-up bikinis, among others. The supermodel doesn’t conform to trends; the trends conform to her.

Further proof of her fashion Midas touch came via her latest series of “cottagecore” looks. If you’ll recall, TikTok’s buzzy aesthetic is an ultra-romantic vibe that evokes frolicking in gardens and sipping tea in your grandma’s cottage. Nothing about that can be considered “racy.” Hadid, however, chicly sleazed it up. Behold, the advent of “cottagecore sleaze.”

Bella’s Sheer Top & Bloomers

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Hadid’s fragrance brand, 'Ôrəbella, launched its fifth scent, the woody, fruity Eternal Roots. Since the supermodel launched the label in 2024, she’s been a hands-on founder. Apart from helping formulate the products and attending all the brand’s pop-ups, she also consistently stars in the corresponding campaigns. (After all, who could model her wares better than Hadid?) Thankfully, this drop was no different.

In the promo materials, she wore a sleeveless ivory top that could’ve doubled as a babydoll dress. Fitted on top, like a bra, it billowed from the empire waist into a flouncy sheer lace. As for her bottoms, she wore high-waist bloomers, à la underpinnings of yore, replete with ruffly garter hems.

Garters? Lace? Billowy pieces? All elements of the cottagecore DNA. Hadid’s “naked” take, however, felt oh-so-modern.

Her Rosette-Covered Underwear

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, she continued the streak in a sleepwear-esque tank top. The cropped item featured lace trims, dainty embroidery, and three teeny rosettes affixed across her chest. Wearing nothing but underwear, she paired it with matching low-rise panties, also affixed with florettes.

Another Lingerie-Inspired Look

The perfume entrepreneur wore another babydoll dress that could’ve been plucked out of the lingerie drawer. It featured sleeves pulled low enough on each shoulder for a quasi-off-the-shoulder effect. It also featured a scoop neck with a flouncy overlay. Meanwhile, the rest of her dress was utterly see-through, showing off the outline of her underpinnings.

Chic.