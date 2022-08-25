Historically, the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet has been a place where stars tend to go all out fashion-wise. I'm talking about risky, statement-making looks that make you do a double take.
There was Rose McGowan's epic, booty-baring naked dress in 1998 and Britney Spears' dominatrix-inspired outfit in 2002. And who could forget Gaga's 2010 look rendered from actual raw meat? (Um, definitely not me.) There's just something about the VMAs that gives way to irreverent style choices. Which, in turn, makes for a very exciting red carpet.
Beyond the bold moments just mentioned, we've also seen some iconic matching 'fits, striking hot pink looks (pre-Barbiecore craze), and an abundance of show-stopping dresses featuring cut-outs, feathers, and other embellishments. That’s to say, for those who prefer timeless, elegant fashion — this really isn't the awards show for you.
Anyway, who’s to say what our favorite stars will wear at the upcoming VMAs — but, just by looking at the list of nominees (plenty of fierce dressers there), I think we can expect the night to be anything but dull sartorially.
In the meantime, scroll through to look back at some of the most memorable VMAs red carpet outfits of the 2000s. Strap yourself in first, ‘cause some of these looks are pretty f*cking wild.