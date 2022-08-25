Historically, the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet has been a place where stars tend to go all out fashion-wise. I'm talking about risky, statement-making looks that make you do a double take.

There was Rose McGowan's epic, booty-baring naked dress in 1998 and Britney Spears' dominatrix-inspired outfit in 2002. And who could forget Gaga's 2010 look rendered from actual raw meat? (Um, definitely not me.) There's just something about the VMAs that gives way to irreverent style choices. Which, in turn, makes for a very exciting red carpet.

Beyond the bold moments just mentioned, we've also seen some iconic matching 'fits, striking hot pink looks (pre-Barbiecore craze), and an abundance of show-stopping dresses featuring cut-outs, feathers, and other embellishments. That’s to say, for those who prefer timeless, elegant fashion — this really isn't the awards show for you.

Anyway, who’s to say what our favorite stars will wear at the upcoming VMAs — but, just by looking at the list of nominees (plenty of fierce dressers there), I think we can expect the night to be anything but dull sartorially.

In the meantime, scroll through to look back at some of the most memorable VMAs red carpet outfits of the 2000s. Strap yourself in first, ‘cause some of these looks are pretty f*cking wild.

1 Jennifer Lopez, 2000 George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Decked out in Diddy’s label Sean John (they were dating at the time) and sporting a matching bandana, J.Lo made major waves when she stepped out in this all-white ‘fit.

2 Destiny’s Child, 2001 Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This coordinated girl group style moment — brought to us by Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles — will forever be imprinted on my brain. Utterly fab.

3 Britney Spears, 2002 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images All eyes were on the Princess of Pop when she rocked this black leather-and-lace look complete with fingerless gloves, a peaked hat, and lace-up pumps.

4 Christina Aguilera, 2003 Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In ‘03, Christina Aguilera hit the red carpet in this hot pink feathered mini dress. I simply cannot look away.

5 Paris Hilton, 2004 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Another feathery look I’d be remiss not to mention: this naked number adorned with crystals and peachy feathers by Roberto Cavalli.

6 Rihanna, 2007 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Flash-forward a few years for another Barbie-esque moment, this time from Riri. This electric pink Armani Privé column gown is kind of giving Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes vibes.

7 Lady Gaga, 2010 Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images You knew this was coming. To this day, I still can’t really wrap my head around the fact that Gaga wore a dress made of raw meat. The look included a matching hair piece, purse, and platform shoes, too — naturally.

8 Nicki Minaj, 2011 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The following year, our 2022 VMAs co-host showed up in this Harajuku-inspired look complete with a pre-pan face mask and an ice cream cone necklace. The rapper is truly one-of-a-kind.

9 Amber Rose, 2014 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Here, Amber Rose offered up her own take on Rose McGowan’s famously daring VMAs look in this silver chain dress.