The MTV Video Music Awards is nigh, people. So, gird your loins for what’s will inevitably be an eventful red carpet teeming with bold looks (followed by a star-studded show with performances from the biggest musicians).

The 38th edition of the VMAs will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. And in a history-making decision, the 2022 award show will see three hip-hop stars serve as emcees for the first time ever. Instead of a solo host, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J are all headlining the night.

Before the show, however, is the famous red carpet. Historically, the VMAs have played host to some of celebrities' wildest, most avant-garde fashion moments in history. Recall Lady Gaga’s meat outfit? Yeah, that was the VMAs. Then, there was the time Katy Perry and Riff Raff recreated Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s legendary matching denim looks. Also the VMAs.

Add it to your cal and keep reading to get the full scoop on the 2022 VMAs red carpet, including how to stream it and what time to tune in. ‘Cause trust me, you’re not going to want to miss a moment.

What time does the 2022 VMAs red carpet start?

A 90-minute pre-show hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney will kick off the event. Starting at 6:15 PM EST, sharp, the hosts will welcome Hollywood’s biggest performers and stars.

Where can you watch the 2022 VMAs red carpet?

The 2022 VMAs pre-show will air live on MTV, for those of you that have cable. If you’re more of a streamer babe, it will also be broadcast live on MTV's Twitter account. You can also steal your parents’ cable login and use MTV.com or the MTV app to tune in.