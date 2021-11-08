‘Tis the season of gifting, and as December rapidly approaches, so too is the desire for a new cosy knit, sparkly piece of jewellery, or stylish dress. And this year, there is more choice than ever when it comes to fashion buys to add to your Christmas list — or indeed to nab for a loved one.

The following guide will suit all fashion lovers, with a cross-section of offerings from a great range of categories. For example, many brands such as Kitri, Damson Madder, and ANYDAY by John Lewis are turning their focus to super soft, cosy buys that will keep you warm all winter long. There are stylish pull on wool hats, oversized sweaters, and ultra-warm slippers, all ideal for the upcoming season.

Jewellery is also big this year, with a whole host of brands bringing out new designs right in time for Christmas. For example, Missoma and Edge Of Ember’s starry styles will get you in a festive mood, while Dixie Graze and Stellar 79 have launched new statement rings that anybody would be delighted to find under the tree.

Then there are the buys that are especially covetable in the lead up to New Year’s Eve. With any luck, we may be able to celebrate a little more than last year, meaning a slip dress from Ghost, velvet bag from Whistles, or some beautiful new lingerie to go underneath your outfit could be worthy to add to your list.

Keep reading to discover the very best in fashion for this year’s Christmas wish list.

