Fall may be accompanied by crisp air, vibrant-colored leaves, and gourd-strewn steps, but it’s not without its challenges — getting dressed can be tricky when the weather shifts from warm to cool. Thank goodness, then, for the best fall dresses. Whether casual or dressy, they nod to the changing seasons with cozy textures, long sleeves, or rich hues (or all of the above) for that coveted combination of warmth and polish.

How To Shop For The Best Fall Dresses

The temperatures are dropping, and one of the simplest ways to accommodate the weather is by selecting a dress with heat-retaining details like longer sleeves, a longer length, or a higher neck (a turtleneck dress with a sleek, bodycon fit is a particularly chic going-out outfit you won’t be shivering in). If you love your minis, just add a pair of opaque tights and fall boots to make it more seasonally appropriate.

Try playing with texture, too. Nothing signals fall like a sweater dress, or even the sweater dress’s casual cousin, the sweatshirt dress. Cool weather calls for sumptuous fabrics, so why not consider velvet — that throwback powerhouse — or a luxe knit dress? And don’t sleep on color and print. A floral print in a vibrant jewel tone or a classic neutral, like navy, is an elegant way to welcome the season; even a fluttery and lightweight dress can read as autumnal when rendered in a seasonal shade and paired with the right cozy coat.

Whether you’re jumping into a pile of leaves or off to a fall wedding, the best fall dresses on Amazon are the perfect accompaniment.

1 This Cozy & Elegant Sweater Dress Fixmatti V Neck Wrap Knit Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon A dreamy blend of coziness and elegance, this wrap midi dress features long trumpet sleeves and a drapey surplice neckline for a dress that’s comfy enough to lounge in at home, but with a sophisticated, curve-hugging silhouette you’ll want to wear out to dinner. Details like an eye-catching split hemline and low V-back bring understated drama, and the tie waist adds structure. Pair it with a simple and sleek stiletto for events, or go casual and pair it with a classic white sneaker. Enthusiastic review: “Love this dress! It's well made and not sheer at all. [...] It's a heavier knit so probably best worn in the fall and winter months but SUPER versatile. I plan to buy it in another color” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 70% Viscose, 30% Nylon

2 An On-Trend Button-Down Shirt Dress In A Comfy Knit The Drop Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress Amazon $65 See On Amazon The ’70s have been all over the fashion scene for a minute, and this button-down sweater dress by The Drop is a comfy and cute way to get in on the trend. The midi length, ribbed knit, and long sleeves are a seasonally appropriate way to add a little extra warmth, and the wide collar adds a back-to-school-chic spin. The rich green hue pictured will carry you through winter, though all five available shades are equally sophisticated. Contrast the slim fit by adding a chunky lug-sole boot. Enthusiastic review: “The button down polo sweater dress is one fall trend that I was determined not to miss, and this dress checked all the boxes. I like the ribbed detail, button front placket, and midi length, which require very little styling to look polished.The opaque material has adequate stretch, but the cut is fitted, so consider sizing up unless you are looking for a bodycon fit.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 50% Viscose, 50% Nylon

3 This Slouchy Turtleneck Dress That’s Cozy & Chic ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon The cozy knit and high turtleneck of this sweater dress nod to crisp weather, while the short length and slouchy fit offer ventilation so you won’t overheat. The short length would look so chic with a boot; whether sock bootie or thigh-high length, you can’t go wrong. Pop on a pair of sheer black tights for an autumn look that’s both practical and chic. Enthusiastic review: “This is a great sweater dress - a mix between a normal sweater feel and chenille. [...] Great quality and super soft. I paired with sneakers and denim jacket for fall but will definitely add tights and boots for later in the year.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 21 | Material: 50% Viscose, 30% Nylon, 20% Polyester

4 A Sophisticated Turtleneck Dress You Can Wear From Work To Cocktails Norma Kamali Slim Fit Turtle Dress Amazon $103 See On Amazon If you need a dress you can wear day or night (or both), this Norma Kamali turtleneck dress is a no-brainer — and it’ll make you feel like a Bond girl, to boot. Featuring long sleeves, a turtleneck, and a slim, bodycon fit, the soft, stretchy fabric will cling just so. The knee length is versatile enough to be workplace-appropriate when paired with a black leather loafer, or cocktail-ready with heels. It’s on the pricier end, but Norma Kamali has been creating timeless pieces for decades, and this is the sort of classic dress you’ll keep for years. Enthusiastic review: “Love! Looks elegant, timeless, and fits perfectly.” Sizes: XX-Small — X-Large | Colors: 1 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

5 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress With Over 6,000 5-Star Ratings LONGYUAN Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon So many Amazon shoppers have given this T-shirt dress a five-star rating — over 6,000, to be precise — and it’s easy to see why. With long sleeves and a thigh-skimming length, it’s fitted on top so you can easily layer sweaters and jackets for some extra warmth, while the breezy skirt adds gorgeous movement. And just when you thought this soft, stretchy dress couldn’t do any more to earn all those five-star ratings…it has pockets. Pair this with tights and some chunky moto boots and head out for errands, or pop on a pair of strappy stilettos for an effortless evening ensemble. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is awesome. Perfect fall colors, and I have been wearing it throughout winter, too, with leggings and boots. I have received many compliments!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 36 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

6 This Jewel-Toned Wrap Dress In Luxurious Velvet BerryGo V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $54 See On Amazon Now is the time to break out the rich colors and fabrics, and this emerald wrap dress is made of the most luxurious wide-ribbed velvet — a slam-dunk combination for fall. The wrap style features a maxi-length dropped hem, V-neckline, and an adjustable tie belt. Fluttery bell sleeves are perfect for transitional weather; layer a luxe turtleneck underneath when the weather turns colder. Perfect for fall weddings and other special events, this would look incredible paired with a gold metallic accessory — perhaps a sleek clutch, or a platform heel. And if you don’t love green, it comes in 23 more seasonal shades, like wine red, sapphire, and champagne. Enthusiastic review: “This dress was so comfortable, it’s a soft velvet texture. I wore it to a wedding and got a lot of compliments. [...] I’d highly recommend for fall/winter events! If you’re bigger chested just might have to tie the top a little tighter to cover everything but other than that, LOVE!!!” Sizes: 0-2 — 16; 16 Plus — 22 Plus | Colors: 24 | Material: 100% Polyester

7 A Maxi Dress In An Array Of Autumnal Floral Prints KOJOOIN V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This maxi dress proves that florals can actually be groundbreaking for fall — the trick is to choose a jewel tone or dark neutral, like the navy shade pictured above, and pair it with seasonal extras like a long cardigan, tights, and boots. Featuring a V-neckline and drapey fabric, the long sleeves and length add extra coverage to accommodate those dropping temperatures — and make it an excellent choice for cocktails, when paired with a strappy heel. Enthusiastic review: “I love this dress. I washed it with no problem in my washer on cold, in the hand-wash cycle, then hung to dry. It didn't wrinkle at all, and dried just fine. [...] It's light enough for spring or summer, but with tights would be just fine for fall or winter.” Sizes: Large — 5X-Large | Colors: 40 | Material: 100% Polyester

8 This Comfy Sweatshirt Dress You’ll Never Want To Take Off NUTEXROL Fleece Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you could turn your favorite hoodie into a dress, you’d get this cozy sweatshirt dress. With a drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, generous fit, and fleece lining, you’ll never want to take it off. Luckily, you don’t really have to: The midi length features a split hem for a surprising, fashion-forward detail that elevates this beyond the realm of a mere sweatshirt — and would look incredible layered over a long, pleated skirt. To balance the oversized silhouette, pair with a sleek, on-trend sock boot. Enthusiastic review: “Great fall go to outfit with your favorite pair of boots. The material is just right. It washes well, no shrinkage or fading. It's roomy and I like it to fit big, so I had plenty of room. I could have gone down a size, but this was just right for me. Plus I like to layer my clothing during the winter months. [...] I ordered 3 more in different colors.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester

9 A Tiered Midi Dress With A Smocked Bodice Maggeer Smocked Bodice Midi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon With a smocked bodice that’s comfy enough for running errands and a tiered, fluttery skirt that’s polished enough for parties, this long-sleeve midi dress is one you’ll reach for all through autumn — but the material is lightweight enough to wear in the warmer months, too. With a high scoop neckline, smocked cuffs, and keyhole closure in back, it comes in a sweet floral pattern in several stylish colors; this rich autumnal shade featured calls to mind pumpkin spice. Add a chunky cardigan if you get chilly. Enthusiastic review: “Needed a dress. Not too fancy, for an event. [...] Wanted it long enough to wear with cowboy boots. So many things could have been "off "with this dress for me, but went ahead and ordered. Everything was perfect! So comfortable, nice weight fabric, and fully lined, Color and length just right. So happy I finally picked this one!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: Polyester

10 An Elegant Wrap Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Classic Wrap Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Whether you pair this Amazon Essentials wrap dress with sneakers for daytime, or strappy heels on your way to dinner, the V-neckline and sumptuous drape are the definition of elegance. Long sleeves add extra coverage, and the tie belt is adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit. Enthusiastic review: “This dress was perfect. I needed a dress for Fall family pics and when I paired it with tall boots, it was perfect. I will also pair it with heels for a more professional look. [...] Thick material yet stretchy and the wrap style was great to frame my waist for shape. I am thinking about buying in another color!” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 9 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

11 An Effortless Maxi T-Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon When the weather gets chilly, pop a jacket over this maxi T-shirt dress; the bodice is fitted enough that the silhouette won’t appear bulky. It has a scoop neck and short sleeves, so even with the maxi length’s additional fabric, you won’t overheat on warmer days, and the swingy rayon blend will feel stretchy and comfy regardless of the temperature. The simple design is an accessorizing dream; it will blend with so many styles of jewelry, shoes, and jackets. For a look that’s classic and effortless, try this dress with a black leather belt and loafers. Enthusiastic review: “anybody who knows a good heavy bouncy jersey material will love this dress! I swear it is like wearing pajamas outside. It drapes beautifully, it’s light enough for summer but with the drape and the weight of it you can easily get away with this all through the fall and winter with a nice slip and some boots.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 19 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Elastane

12 This Popular Nap Dress In A Vibrant Autumnal Shade R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Gorgeous fluttery short sleeves and a ruffled square neckline make this romantic nap dress a fan-favorite (it’s earned over 4,000 five-star ratings to date). In the vibrant orange shade pictured, it’s the stuff fall picnics are made of, though it comes in plenty more autumnal shades, as well. The smocked bodice is complemented by a flowy, Swiss dot midi skirt, and the elasticized elbow-length sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulders, as weather — or mood — permits. Pair it with tights and velvet platform heels for a look that’s equally cozy and chic. Enthusiastic review: “I was super nervous about buying this dress, but now I’m going to buy a few of the other colors!!! I was blown away by how stretchy it was, and it’s so comfortable! I paired mine with a belt for a fall wedding I wore it to and got so many compliments on the dress! It isn’t sheer at all, and the cute little polka dot pattern gives it a wonderful texture” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: Cotton Blend

13 A Trendy Color-Blocked Turtleneck Dress Rocorose Knit Turtleneck Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Rusty hues of pumpkin and spice feature in this striking color-blocked turtleneck sweater dress. In a midi length and with a bodycon fit, this statement-making dress is such a fun fall twist on the color-blocking trend; pair it with loafers on your way into the office, or try layering another trend — the duster cardigan — for a little extra warmth. Enthusiastic review: “The fabric is soft and warm. The length is perfect and will pair perfectly with above calf boots.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 30 | Material: 70% Viscose, 30% Chinlon