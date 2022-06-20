The time I spend shopping, particularly on Amazon, is, quite frankly, out of control. Tell me you haven’t found yourself aimlessly perusing the mega retailer at 2 A.M., waking up to find you’ve ordered a weird new sticky bra in your dream-like state. (Just me?) Undergarments aside, there are a bunch of other amazing fashion finds on Amazon — some that might even surprise you.
While you might be used to shopping on Amazon for necessities (home decor, cheap beauty products, etc.), their clothing section is not to be slept on, friends. From in-house brands to global favorites — like Levi’s Free People, Alo Yoga, and more — there are more than a few stylish brands that are worthy of bookmarking.
If you pop over to the Amazon Fashion section, you're in for a treat. Set aside approximately two hours (give or take) to peruse the many chic offerings just waiting for that Amazon Prime same-day shipping. Need a new pair of jeans? Cute undies? An elevated mini dress for a night out? There's basically nothing the mammoth e-tailer doesn't have.
In the interest of saving you some time, I curated a guide to some of Bustle's favorite brands on Amazon. Shop ‘em right ahead.
