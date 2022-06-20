Style

The time I spend shopping, particularly on Amazon, is, quite frankly, out of control. Tell me you haven’t found yourself aimlessly perusing the mega retailer at 2 A.M., waking up to find you’ve ordered a weird new sticky bra in your dream-like state. (Just me?) Undergarments aside, there are a bunch of other amazing fashion finds on Amazon — some that might even surprise you.

While you might be used to shopping on Amazon for necessities (home decor, cheap beauty products, etc.), their clothing section is not to be slept on, friends. From in-house brands to global favorites — like Levi’s Free People, Alo Yoga, and more — there are more than a few stylish brands that are worthy of bookmarking.

If you pop over to the Amazon Fashion section, you're in for a treat. Set aside approximately two hours (give or take) to peruse the many chic offerings just waiting for that Amazon Prime same-day shipping. Need a new pair of jeans? Cute undies? An elevated mini dress for a night out? There's basically nothing the mammoth e-tailer doesn't have.

In the interest of saving you some time, I curated a guide to some of Bustle's favorite brands on Amazon. Shop ‘em right ahead.

1

For Love & Lemons

Looking for ethereal, feminine pieces to add to your summer wardrobe? Chances are high that For Love & Lemons will have something for you.

2

Levi’s

It doesn’t get much more classic than a good pair of Levi’s. Really, everyone should have some in their closet. I recommend the iconic 501 jean.

3

Alo Yoga

A favorite brand of Kendall Jenner (she’s an ambassador), Alo Yoga has all your Sporty Spice needs, from leggings to sports bras.

4

New Balance

Amazon offers a slew of trendy New Balance sneakers. I own these and can personally attest that their comfiness is supreme. They’re my go-to sneakers for summer, spring, and beyond.

5

Free People

While Free People is known for its whimsical brick-and-mortars, you can also shop the brand’s unique pieces from your couch via Amazon.

6

The Drop

An Amazon-exclusive brand, The Drop features a collection of trendy, influencer-approved duds that span from chic to cozy. Their sizing also goes up to 3X.

7

UGG

Yeah, you can get UGGs on the ‘Zon — I have my eye on these chunky platform sandals. In addition to this lemon-lime color, they’re available in the brand’s signature chestnut suede.

8

The North Face

Personally, I love that The North Face offers a range of awesome plus-size options for bigger bodies, like mine.

9

Goodthreads

Channel Taylor Swift’s iconic Red-era style in this classic knit from Amazon’s Goodthreads. It also comes in a striped version.

10

Sweaty Betty

A celeb-loved activewear brand that started in a small London boutique, you can now shop Sweaty Betty on Amazon.

11

Ray-Ban

You can shop Ray-Ban’s plethora of cool, timeless sunnies, like the retro-inspired Clubmaster.

12

Lark & Ro

Another Amazon brand, Lark & Ro offers a ton of fab dresses and other elevated styles appropriate for the office, brunch, and everything in between.

13

Lucky Brand

For great jeans, peasant blouses, and bohemian dresses, plus cute shoes and everyday basics, Lucky Brand really has it all.

14

Calvin Klein

Didn’t know you could cop your Calvins on Amazon? Well, now you know. *Adds this Pride thong to cart.*

15

Amazon Essentials

Amazon Essentials is another brand that has some great clothes available in inclusive sizes. They offer up to 6X. (Cheers to that.)

