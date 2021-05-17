From Grace Kelly to Amal Clooney, lace wedding dresses are among the few that stand the test of time. They offer intrigue without being fussy, combine simplicity with elegance, and can merge classic styles with contemporary silhouettes with ease. However, where lace was once reserved for only the wealthiest people in society, now it couldn’t be easier for the average person to wear it. Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you, and scoured the internet for the best lace wedding dresses on the high street.

Although once associated with an older generation, lace is having a modern renaissance thanks to a slew of designers tackling celebrity wedding dresses with aplomb. Kate Upton, Priyanka Chopra, and Rose Leslie all chose lace wedding dresses for their nuptials in recent years, and who could forget Kate Middleton’s gorgeous long-sleeved wedding dress for her marriage to Prince William in 2011? In fact, it seems as though brides-to-be can’t get the Duchess’ dress off their minds, with a 70% increase in searches for “Kate Middleton dress” (YoY) and twice as many searches for “long sleeved lace wedding dress” on Pinterest alone compared to the same time last year.

Elsewhere, ASOS is seeing an increase in lace-loving brides, too. The lace style bridal dresses are the best selling across Europe, and searches for “bridal” in general on the site have increased by 277% this year. Selling around 800 bridal dresses daily since March, it's no wonder ASOS is launching an official Wedding Hub as a one-stop nuptials shop on May 31.

From contemporary lace midi dresses to full-length floral embroidery, these lace wedding dresses have that extra added element of class.