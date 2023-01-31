We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Last week, I went to Iceland. Yes — I voluntarily went to a country that's just outside the Arctic Circle in the middle of January. As I prepared for the trip, I learned that there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. So I packed countless layers and puffy jackets and ski pants to keep my body warm — but I also, of course, had to bring proper beauty essentials so that my skin would be protected, too.
Thankfully, one of this January’s best beauty product launches came in clutch: OLEHENRIKSEN’s Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil, a moisturizing elixir that happened to keep my complexion nice and hydrated despite the harsh Iceland elements. That’s just one of the most exciting new beauty products on the shelves this month.
Bustle’s beauty team has been doing god’s work — i.e. testing every new launch that comes across our desks — so that we can recommend the best of the best. Also worth noting this January, according to our editors? A luxuriously thick body balm that soothes winter-ravaged skin, a creamy lip balm that offers a wash of gorgeous pigment, an under-eye cream that quashes puffiness... and more. Read on for the 13 January 2023 beauty launches that solved Bustle’s winter woes so you can shop them for yourself.