Last week, I went to Iceland. Yes — I voluntarily went to a country that's just outside the Arctic Circle in the middle of January. As I prepared for the trip, I learned that there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. So I packed countless layers and puffy jackets and ski pants to keep my body warm — but I also, of course, had to bring proper beauty essentials so that my skin would be protected, too.

Thankfully, one of this January’s best beauty product launches came in clutch: OLEHENRIKSEN’s Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil, a moisturizing elixir that happened to keep my complexion nice and hydrated despite the harsh Iceland elements. That’s just one of the most exciting new beauty products on the shelves this month.

Bustle’s beauty team has been doing god’s work — i.e. testing every new launch that comes across our desks — so that we can recommend the best of the best. Also worth noting this January, according to our editors? A luxuriously thick body balm that soothes winter-ravaged skin, a creamy lip balm that offers a wash of gorgeous pigment, an under-eye cream that quashes puffiness... and more. Read on for the 13 January 2023 beauty launches that solved Bustle’s winter woes so you can shop them for yourself.

1 The Tinted Lip Butter about-face Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter Ulta $15 See On Ulta “You know those blurry, just-kissed lips that are trending on TikTok RN? Well, About Face's newest lippies create that exact look with a few swipes. While the juicy, lip-loving formula has the soft sheen of a gloss, each hue is packed with some serious pigment. I’m obsessed.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer

2 The Creamy Hand Lotion Out Of Office Hand Lotion End Seen $58 See On End Seen “This winter, my skin has been drier than ever — so ever since End Seen's launch, I've kept a bottle of their chic hand lotion on my WFH desk. Not only is the lush formula filled with vitamins and potent botanicals, but the velvet-smooth cream effortlessly melts into your hands, leaving them healed and hydrated (without the stickiness).” — ORR

3 The Brightening Eye Cream ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Brightening Eye Cream Sephora $46 See On Sephora “I’m a perpetually tired person, and I’ve found that product is the answer to my dark circles and puffy eyes. Thanks to ingredients like caffeine, peptides, sea fennel, and upcycled avocado extract, this new eye cream instantly brightens and firms the eye area.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

4 The Invigorating Cleanser Active Renewal Cleanser Vintner's Daughter $98 See On Vintner's Daughter “This new cleanser from Vinter's Daughter is a true game-changer. It contains an array of potent plant extracts, minerals, and antioxidants that work to hydrate skin, clear acne, and brighten the complexion. It may sound hyperbolic to say a cleanser completely transformed my skin, but this did just that.” — AN

5 The Body Balm Immortelle Shea Body Balm L'Occitane $75 See On L'Occitane “This just feels so luxe when I smooth it on, and after a couple of uses, I noticed my body felt so much firmer and looked brighter. It has shea butter, pea peptide, and L'Occitane's antioxidant-filled Immortelle essential oil to hydrate skin, treat dark circles, and protect skin from environmental aggressors, all wrapped up in a feels-so-good balm.” — AN

6 The Glow-Boosting Face Mask AHA + Enzyme Glow Mask Kylie Skin $35 See On Kylie Skin “This year, I've been taking my skin care *very* seriously. Kylie Skin's newest mask is the perfect addition to my pampering routine: It has a unique jelly consistency that feels refreshingly cool and gentle on my sensitive skin, and leaves my complexion looking radiant and renewed.” — ORR

7 The Dreamy Face Oil OLEHENRIKSEN Hydrabarrier Nourishing Face Oil Sephora $58 See On Sephora “As I mentioned, this face oil saved my skin from drying out in a frigid climate. That’s thanks to the peptides and ceramides within the bottle, both of which help fortify the skin barrier. On top of that, it contains antioxidant-rich Scandinavian berry oils to drench your skin in moisture — and keep it hydrated all day long. It delivered.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

9 The Intoxicating Body Wash Dulce Body Wash By Rosie Jane $25 See On By Rosie Jane “Sweet fragrances have been having a moment, and I, as a vanilla scent lover, am very happy about it. This body wash transforms my shower into a delectably-smelling sanctuary, and the yummy scent lingers on my skin long afterwards. I’ll definitely be buying another bottle once this one’s finished.” — RL

10 The Slugging Sheet Mask Loops Dream Sleep Nighttime Slugging Face Mask Ulta $35 See On Ulta “Slugging has never been my thing, but I was curious to see how this face mask — which delivers the slugging results without the goop — would work. After 10 minutes of wear, I was pleasantly surprised to see that my face was absolutely drenched with moisture. This is the kind of slugging I can get behind.” — RL

11 The Everyday Sunscreen e.l.f. Cosmetics Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen & Primer Target $14 See On Target “I stan a non-greasy sunscreen that provides a dewy, glow-enhancing base for makeup. And between the addition of hydrating squalane and its $14 price tag, this SPF is a clear winner.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor