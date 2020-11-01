With the coziness of a turtleneck in a light and sleek build, the best mock neck sweaters are a great transition piece between seasons, as well as a versatile minimalist layer for year-round wear. You can find chunky, oversized mock neck sweaters that you’ll pull on with your favorite leggings and boots, as well as fitted sweaters — some with short sleeves — that feel less bulky under cardigans and blazers. Likewise, mock neck bodysuits can be worn with everything in your closet right now; they slip into skinny jeans and party skirts alike, and are so versatile you may as well consider them a basic.

A detailed mock neck top — something with a ruffled neck or pattern — is a dressy alternative that will keep you warm while looking elegant, but, of course, you can still wear it with a good pair of jeans. For a statement sweater, consider an unexpected silhouette that looks dramatic (yet secretly feels like a sweatshirt). You can wear a longer tunic with jeans and mules or pair it with leather leggings and some high-impact heels for a fierce cold-weather ensemble. And, of course, there is always the sweater dress, which you can wear with everything from sandals to over-the-knee boots.

Wherever you’re headed, these great sweaters are the perfect way to look effortlessly chic and feel impossibly cozy.

1 The Classic Mock Neck Sweater That Amazon Shoppers Rave About Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Shoppers love this mock neck sweater, with one calling it a "terrific wardrobe staple, a must-have." It fits like a dream because its cut follows the body without clinging, and the knit has just enough drape. Made from a blend of cotton and modal with polyester, it feels ultrafine but is easy to care for with a machine wash and simple air dry. "This is a great lightweight sweater that can be worn many ways. It's thick enough to wear on its own, or works great for layering in extra cold weather," one shopper noted. "It is simple and classic, the material is soft and comfortable, and it appears well made. The mock neck is well done and not constricting." Pick it up in a neutral hue like light gray, white, or camel, or go bolder with red, burgundy, or navy and white stripes. Available colors: 11

2 This Effortless Chunky Mock Neck Sweater Saodimallsu Oversized Chunky Knit Jumper Amazon $36 See On Amazon This wonderfully cozy sweater is just the right amount of oversized, with a ribbed mock neck and cuffs. The distinctive knit adds pattern and texture, with a satisfyingly seasonal feel. "Love this sweater so much I’m ordering another color. High quality, extremely well made," one shopper raved. Another fan noted that it worked with so many things in their closet: "A great, chunky styled sweater that I plan on wearing with leggings, straight jeans, and even work pants." Since it's 100% acrylic, it's also the easiest thing to care for; it can go in the wash, just let it dry flat. Want more length? Check out this cable knit mock neck sweater. Available colors: 17

3 A Chic Oversized Mock Neck Tunic Cable Stitch Rib-Collar Tunic Sweater Amazon $60 See On Amazon The funnel neck is the mock neck’s oversized cousin — and this funnel neck tunic sweater is scaled up for a fashion-forward silhouette, with a sheer knit for letting a camisole peek through. The flowy top comes with wide, elbow-length sleeves and a U-shaped hem. It's high-end casual with ripped denim and suede mules, but pair it with faux leather leggings and a statement heel for an ultra-cozy party look. (Don't forget your bold earrings.) The cotton-acrylic knit can go in the machine and dries flat. "I have dressed it up, dressed it down, worn it with leggings, worn it with jeans, taken it out on the town with heels and worn it to school pick up with my Vans," one fan gushed, adding, "It’s super versatile and so comfortable. I would recommend this purchase, it’s a great buy and possibly my favorite Amazon fashion purchase ever." Available colors: 4

4 This Fitted Mock Neck Sweater With Pretty Details Romwe Stand Collar Frill Shoulder Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This dressy take on the mock neck sweater has a ruffled collar and shoulder seam for extra detail that's unfussy enough to pair with jeans but also party-perfect when tucked into a skirt. It's made from a synthetic knit of polyester with spandex, although some colors and sizes feature more cotton. "Perfect fit, great material, just all around a good product," a reviewer praised. Several fans noted that they found it best to size up, especially if you prefer more wiggle room at the neck or additional length. "This is a very cute shirt, pair it with jeans or a skirt or work pants," reported one shopper who had sized up. Available colors: 26

5 And This Short-Sleeved Mock Neck Top You Can Layer Under Anything SheIn Mock Neck Half Sleeve Ribbed Knit Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon The subtle rib knit of this cute top adds nice texture, making it a useful little item to have on-hand year-round. This thin mock neck top will layer easily too, with a fitted cut and half sleeves that are less likely to feel bulky under jackets. "Perfect every day mock neck," a reviewer commented. "Love how versatile this piece is." It's also a worthy alternative to a T-shirt since it has longer half sleeves and still feels fairly light, owing to a silky polyester-rayon blend with spandex. "Material is super soft and not too heavy but also not sheer at all," another shopper noted, just keep in mind that it does need to be line dried. Available colors: 11

6 The Perfect Mock Neck Sweater Dress Caracilia Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This mock neck sweater dress is nicely fitted with just enough ease, and the mid-thigh hem feels ultra-wearable. "Love this sweater dress! Great material, has a little bit of stretch and is the perfect length!" one shopper raved. Pair it with knee-high boots or white sneakers and a denim jacket. The trendy lantern sleeves aren’t too big, and they provide a relaxed counterpoint to the lean ribbed knit and sleek mock neck. The viscose and nylon knit is smooth yet substantial and washes well — hand-washing is recommended, but it can go on a delicate machine cycle, according to several reviews. (Make sure it air dries to keep the knit fine.) Available colors: 10

7 A Fun Plaid Topper To Add Your Pop Of Pattern Floerns Oversized Plaid Mock Neck Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pattern instantly makes an outfit, and a plaid mock neck top in a pared-down windowpane motif is so versatile; it look cabin chic with ripped jeans and duck boots or totally urbane against a pair of sharp black work trousers. This boxy one comes in a thick polyester knit that's machine washable, with a subtle crepe texture (although it's more of a top than a sweater, according to some reviewers). "This top is a show stopper," a fan promised. "Looks just like the picture. Fits great and is super comfortable." Available colors: 8

