The best pedicure color for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Nothing makes you feel brand new quite like a pedicure. Whether you’re slapping on some paint at home or treating yourself to a luxe spa day, it’s always fun to look down at freshly painted toenails. Landing on the perfect color, though, can be kind of tricky, especially when there are so many pretty pedicure ideas on TikTok. When in doubt, just remember: You can’t go wrong with the color that matches your zodiac sign.

According to astrology, your zodiac sign plays a role in how you like to dress and present yourself to the world — and that includes your pedicure, says Nechama Muchnik, an astrologer and co-founder of the app Planet. This is particularly true for your rising sign, which relates to your appearance and first impressions, as well as your Venus sign, aka the planet of beauty and aesthetics. When you choose pedicure colors based on one of those two signs, you’ll feel extra confident, Muchnik says — because the shade will vibe with your personality and how you like to dress in a way that makes you feel most like you.

While your toenail polish may not seem like that big of a deal, it is the perfect finishing touch to your overall ‘fit. With that in mind, keep scrolling below for the perfect pedicure color for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is one of the most fiery, passionate signs of the zodiac, and they love a nail polish color to match that. Ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, Aries has to stand out in a crowd, notes Muchnik. It’s why they love a bright, eye-catching toenail color that boldly flashes from their sandals. If it’s a neon orange or yellow, they’re all about it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tauruses are the queens and kings of pedicures. “They’re fancy all the way down to their toes,” Muchnik says. “They love getting their nails done — and always ask for an extra 15-minute massage.” As an earth sign ruled by Venus, they live to beautify themselves, and are especially drawn to luxe pastels, neutral tones, and rich-looking mauves for their toenails.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, Gemini is all over the map when it comes to their style, Muchnik says. One day they’re into pink Barbiecore, the next they want glistening glitter, and it’s anyone’s guess after that. To play into the fun of it all, Geminis should go for iridescent magnetic nail polish, like this option from ILNP, to lean into their artsy, ever-changing attitude.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Muchnik says Cancer is mostly into pedicures for the spa-like atmosphere, whether they’re getting a massage at a salon or smearing on their own lotion at home. When it comes to polish color, they don’t mind what ends up on their toes as long as it’s cute and easy to take care of. Think pretty pastels, like this option from Essie.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo placements have fancy taste and confidence to match. “Ruled by the sun, they love attention, even if it’s you looking at their toes and saying, ‘I want to try that color!’” Muchnik says. “They plan their outfits around their nail polish and never go to an event without a fresh pedi.” While red and orange always work, they also love a saucy salmon shade.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As the most practical sign of the zodiac, this earth sign wants their toes to look neat, groomed, and perfect, says Muchnik. For Virgo, there’s no better way to achieve that aesthetic than with a go-to neutral, like this beige-y pink from Zoya.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As another sign ruled by Venus — and the flirtiest of the zodiac — Libra is all all about pastels, pinks, and other romantic shades, says Muchnik. They also live for a trend and have been all about Barbiecore from the jump. This hot pink hue from OPI hits the spot.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of rebirth and internal work, which is why they’re always noodling on something. This water sign loves a dark polish that matches this thoughtful energy, like Elderberry by Lakur — a blackened purple that’s full of depth and mystery.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, Sagittarius loves to change things up. And that attitude applies to their pedicure color, too. “This is a sign that sees something and immediately lets it inspire them,” Muchnik tells Bustle. It’s why they’ll flip for a color-changing polish, like this one that morphs in the sunlight.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns need a toenail polish color that’ll last and look good no matter the occasion, whether they’re grabbing brunch, attending a wedding, or dashing off to a meeting. “This sign doesn’t have time to get a pedicure, but does it anyway out of necessity,” Muchnik notes. For this earth sign, the best options are neutrals and light blues.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an air sign ruled by Uranus, it’s in Aquarius’ nature to keep up with trends, experiment, and have fun, which is why they feel extra cute in cabincore green shades, like Moss from Color Dept. This color is big for fall. It’s also an odd choice for your toes, but that’s exactly why they like it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces is the dreamiest member of the zodiac. “They’re into unicorns and rainbows, they’re loving sparkles, they're doing holographic moments, and they’re painting every nail a different color,” Muchnik says. To capture that fun vibe in one polish, go for Anchors Away by Cirque Colors, a unique shimmery periwinkle.