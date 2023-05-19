For many people, summer 2023 marks the beginning of sandal season. And whether you choose to slip on a trendy pair of heels or opt for a trusty pair of Birkenstocks, warmer weather ups the chances that your toenails will be on full display.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with polish-free toes. But if you just so happen to be a frequent salon visitor or much prefer that at-home polish painting life, there’s no better time to experiment with bold new colors and designs.
Some of the hottest trends to consider even borrow from TikTok’s most beloved manicures — namely, comic book-inspired pop-art nails and French tips. Others can be DIYed at home or replicated with a pack of nail stickers or a nail polish pen.
Not sure what to get at your next appointment? If you're searching for pedicure designs to complement your strappy sandals and make your toenails stand out, here are 12 ideas to use for inspiration.