For many people, summer 2023 marks the beginning of sandal season. And whether you choose to slip on a trendy pair of heels or opt for a trusty pair of Birkenstocks, warmer weather ups the chances that your toenails will be on full display.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with polish-free toes. But if you just so happen to be a frequent salon visitor or much prefer that at-home polish painting life, there’s no better time to experiment with bold new colors and designs.

Nail experts Julie Sariñana, Jin Soon Choi, and Nadine Abramcyk recently told Bustle that some of this season’s most requested pedicure hues include shiny chromes, crisp summer whites, and classic reds (all shades that look fab worn alone or incorporated into a more intricate look).

Some of the hottest trends to consider even borrow from TikTok’s most beloved manicures — namely, comic book-inspired pop-art nails and French tips. Others can be DIYed at home or replicated with a pack of nail stickers or a nail polish pen.

Not sure what to get at your next appointment? If you're searching for pedicure designs to complement your strappy sandals and make your toenails stand out, here are 12 ideas to use for inspiration.

1 All Things ’90s The 1990s will always and forever be an iconic decade. A mix of peace signs, smiley faces, and yin-yang symbols will channel nostalgic vibes in the coolest way.

2 The “Gemini” Pedi The Gemini hair trend (inspired by the zodiac sign represented by twins) taps two contrasting hues for a seriously bold ‘do. As for a pedi? The colorful trend is just as much for the bold and indecisive.

3 White French Tips Whether they’re on your finger or your toes, white French tips look effortlessly chic.

4 Summer Fruits Sunny season is the best time to bust out a fruity print. A milky white base color will make adorable strawberry and watermelon decals stand out.

5 Abstract Accents These subtle abstract strokes proof that toenail art can be chic and simple.

6 The Skittles Pedicure In the mood for a matching mani-pedi moment? Take inspiration from your nail art design and paint each one of your toes a different color. (Cute smiley face design optional.)

7 Botanical Designs Mix and match florals and botanicals for the ultimate summer pedicure design.

8 Diamond Details Keep it classy with a neutral base color, a couple glittery accent toes, and glitzy rhinestone pops. The combination will look so chic with any pair of sandals.

9 The Pop-Art Pedi Comic book nails — the graphic manicure design beloved by BeautyTok — can work on your toes, too. Opt for bold, pigment-packed neons, or keep it neutral with white, brown, and black lacquers.

10 Subtle Waves If you’re just dipping your toes into the world of pedicure art (pun intended), limit the design to one toe and paint the rest one solid hue.

11 Seeing Stars Tiny stars look oh so pretty when paired with pastels. Borrow from the Gemini trend and use a different base color for each foot.