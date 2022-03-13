In a lot of ways, your standards for the best stirrup leggings should match your standards for the best leggings in any category: They should be stretchy, breathable, and made from a high-quality material — not to mention capable of passing the squat test (especially if you plan on wearing them while working out). That said, the primary purpose of stirrup leggings is to stay put, so you’ll want to find ones that offer as good a fit as possible which means considering the inseam a bit more than with other types of leggings so things stay comfortable.

Stirrup pants were popular in the ’80s, but they’ve since made a big comeback due to their practicality. The under-the-foot design keeps your leggings in place while you’re moving around and makes it easy to slide your feet into boots without your pants riding up. However, because they secure under the sole, the right fit is paramount. (Taller people can’t just wear them like cropped leggings, and shorter people can’t just let them bunch at the ankle.) Alternatively, if you’re worried about finding the right length, extra-long leggings still secure over your ankle, but since they don’t have a heel hole or a strap, the fit is a little more forgiving.

Scroll on for stirrup leggings that come in a wide range of sizes — and some even offer different inseams. They also have tons of additional features, like hidden pockets, stylish patterns, thermal insulation, or a work-friendly fabric, so you can find the best pair (or two) for your lifestyle.

1 The Overall Best Stirrup Leggings LEINIDINA Stirrup Leggings High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon These stirrup leggings have earned an overall 4.5-star rating because they have all the features you’d want in a go-to pair for less than $25: They’re soft, stretchy, opaque, and moisture-wicking. The thick, high waistband stays up without rolling, while their strap-style stirrups prevent any bunching or riding up. Finally, they’re offered in six colors and there’s even a hidden back pocket in the ruched waistband. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large One reviewer wrote: “Best leggings I own. These are so soft and fit perfectly. I wore all day and forgot they were on! Very comfortable! I got the over the heel leggings with the foot straps and they fall exactly where I needed!”

2 The Best Ponte Pants In 3 Inseams Daily Ritual Stirrup Ponte Legging Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ponte pants offer the best of both worlds: They’re as stretchy as your favorite leggings, but as polished as your favorite slacks, so you can be both comfy and stylish simultaneously. These Daily Ritual ponte leggings feature a structured material that, according to reviewers, is “definitely dressy enough for work/going out” —but still “very, very comfortable.” The stirrup bottoms keep them in place no matter what kind of shoes you’re wearing, and they’re even offered in short, regular, and long inseams to accommodate various heights. Available sizes: X-Small Short — X-Large Short One reviewer wrote: “These are a lot nicer than expected. Quality is a nice medium weight. They work well as a dress pant. Add some boots and a nice sweater and you'll look great!”

3 The Best Extra-Long Leggings — With Pockets Yogipace Extra-Long Over-The-Heel Leggings Amazon $31 See On Amazon As previously discussed, extra-long leggings secure over the heel, but do so without a hole or a strap, so the fit doesn’t need to be quite as tailored. This pair has almost 2,000 five-star reviews because the nylon-spandex material is thick and moisture-wicking with four-way stretch for comfort. Most importantly, the 34-inch inseam stretches over your heel, even if you’re especially tall. It also has a wide, high no-roll waistband and dual side pockets that are deep enough for your phone or water bottle. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “Love these! I have three pairs now! These blue ones are gorgeous. More of a deep royal blue, and fit just like my two pairs of black ones. They’re fantastic for compression and staying in place. Plus they’re SUPER durable for working hard where other leggings fail easily. Nobody wants leggings that will fail you! These are [...] long enough for my tall long legs.”

4 The Pair With The Wides Size Range Oh So Soft High Waist Stirrup Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon They’re offered in five colors and they’re made from a high-quality polyester-spandex blend that allows for optimal movement, comfort, sweat-wicking, and shape retention. But the best part about these Oh So Soft stirrup leggings? They’re sold in eight sizes, from small to 5X, so reviewers have said they “fit well and [feel] amazing.” They’re also designed to stay put, thanks to the extra-thick waistband to the roomy ankle strap. Available sizes: Small — 5X One reviewer wrote: “Comfy. These stirrup pants fit true to size and are so soft and snuggly...I love them.”

5 These Cozy Thermal Leggings CHRLEISURE Winter Warm Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These winter leggings are lined with a thick velvet fleece, which helps insulate your legs in cold weather. They’re also super long with a pantyhose-like material at the bottom, so they secure around your ankle and won’t ride up when worn with your boots. Finally, the waistband is particularly thick and sits high above your hips to keep these leggings from rolling down — and to provide additional warmth for your torso. You can get them in six different color options. No wonder they have more than 10,000 reviews. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Medium-Large One reviewer wrote: “I tried on a pair of these leggings right out of the package, and loved them so much I didn't take them off until I went to bed. Exactly what I was looking for. A snug fit that wraps me in warmth and coziness. I love the ‘heel wrap’ that keeps them from ‘creeping up’ my long legs, and they are tight enough to stay up on my waist.”

6 The Best Animal-Print Stirrup Pants Allegra K Printed High Waist Yoga Stirrup Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stirrup pants aren’t the only fashion trend that’s making a comeback: Animal prints have also been called “the trend you should revisit,” which is why these Allegra printed leggings are some of the most stylish on Amazon. According to reviewers, they’re “great quality” with a “nice thickness,” which is why they’re “buying all the colors.” They come in zebra and leopard prints as well as stripes, florals, and camo — and the stirrup ankles allow reviewers to “move without having to adjust them.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I love these [...] I remember wearing stir-up pants in elementary school, and boy that was a million years ago! The material of these is soft, cotton silky. They breathe well. They're stretchy. They are wonderful.”

7 The Best Value Pack BONAS Fleece Lined Casual Tights (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Most pairs of leggings cost roughly $20 each. With these fleece-lined stirrup tights, you get two pairs for less than that. They’re only available in one size and some reviewers have described them as a bit “sheer,” but reviewers also report that the fabric is “comfortable,” “soft,” and “super stretchy.” Finally, since they’re lined in a thick velvet material, they’re warm and cozy for colder weather. Available sizes: Medium/Large One reviewer wrote: “They are extremely comfortable. The thin layer of softness inside and the stretchy fabric outside add to the comfort [and] I love the stirrups! Two pairs for under $15 is an incredible bargain!”

8 The One In The Most Patterns Witkey Printed Over The Heel Stirrup Yoga Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stirrup leggings aren’t too easy to come by, and the ones you can find tend to come in pretty basic colors. These printed stirrup yoga leggings are an exception. They’re available in a huge range of eye-catching patterns, from bold florals to abstract tie-dyes. Most of them are extra-long and secure around the foot without a hole, but a select few pairs have the open heel pictured above. The material is soft, stretchy, and breathable, while the waistband is thick and high. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “These are perfect! I’m 5’9, 150 lbs and these are long enough to fit over my heel. Beautiful design [...]. Will definitely purchase another pair.”

9 The Best Leggings For Lounging JJJ Solid Cotton Spandex Jersey Stirrup Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from a soft cotton with a little bit of spandex for stretch, these jersey stirrup leggings are so “soft and comfortable,” according to one reviewer. However, while cotton is breathable, it’s not the fastest drying so it’s not the best pick if you’re planning on working up a sweat. As a result, they’re great for layering, doing chores, or lounging around the house. Get the stirrup cut in your choice of five different colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I had been looking for comfortable stockings to wear under my skirt. This is perfect - Cotton and so it not itchy and the stirrups hold the leggings down inside my boot.”