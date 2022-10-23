10 Sweater Vests To Spice Up Your Autumn Wardrobe

When autumn arrives, the slow but sure process of switching out summer tanks for transitional knits arrives with it, inching that much closer to chunky scarf season and a ton of layers. But your layers don’t have to be dull or drab, especially when a more fun alternative exists: the sweater vest. Knit vests have been around for a while now but they’re still firm style regulars, both on and off the runway.

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner have all been sporting this high-fashion favourite too. And the best part? It’s not a flash in the pan fad, sweater vests are actually pretty versatile pieces for your wardrobe. From vivid patterns and bold colours to oversized silhouettes, cropped or with high necks; knitted vests are available in myriad designs.

Just like other ‘00s trends, the sweater vest also returns with a chic renaissance. This time it doesn’t just bode well with denims and a shirt, but throw it just as easily over midi dresses and with mini skirts. It’s like Rachel Green’s wardrobe got the 2022 treatment and arrived in your shopping bag. And so, here’s a compilation of 10 knit vests to make your wardrobe autumn-ready.

