Let’s be honest: “Comfort” isn’t exactly the first word that comes to mind when you think about bras. But what happens if you strip away the added layers, padding, and itchy fabrics? You meet your new favorite underpinning. The best unlined bras typically offer low-to-medium support, though you can also find options with features like underwire, side boning, and removable padding if you want more lift and shape. Either way, these bras deliver maximum comfort no matter what silhouette, fit, or fabric you prefer.

And there’s an unlined version out there of nearly every bra type you can imagine. By and large, the most common type of unlined bra is the wireless bralette, which has elastic bands to offer a bit of support. Some also come with optional padding in case you want a little more lift (or modesty). Next in line is the sheer variety, which skews more lingerie than your everyday underwear. Made from lace or mesh, these sheer bras feel a bit more elevated than a knit or woven option, but will be every bit as comfortable thanks to the use of stretchy textiles. You’ll also find plenty of fan favorites up ahead, like unlined T-shirt bras, strapless bandeaus, and even wireless options that are comfortable enough to sleep in (seriously).

Read on to shop 13 of the best unlined bras on the market right now.

1 Editor’s Choice: This Smooth Bralette Made From Sustainable Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in a range of skin tones (in addition to navy and gray), this bralette is destined to become an everyday staple. It’s made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric blend comprised mainly of sustainably sourced, organic bamboo, so it’s breathable in addition to seriously comfortable. It offers light-to-medium support without an underwire, and the seamless construction disappears under your tops. One Bustle commerce editor considers this a must-have lounge bra, noting: “For days when I need to wear a bra but don’t want to feel like I’m wearing one, this is my go-to every time. It’s so silky and stretchy. I’ll definitely be buying a few more colors” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 An Affordable Pair Of Underwire T-Shirt Bras In Soft Stretch Cotton Fruit of the Loom Unlined Underwire Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pair of underwire bras is proof that you don’t have to forgo support to feel super comfortable. Featuring seamless contour cups, these bras work nicely underneath thin T-shirts and blouses, but they’re an excellent go-to bra for everyday wear. Having earned over 10,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, they’re loved for their stretch-cotton fabric that’s “so soft and feels like you are wearing nothing,” according to one reviewer — not to mention that unbeatable, $5-per-bra price tag. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

3 This Convertible Wireless Bra That Conforms To Your Body Hanes Convertible Wire-Free Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This wireless bra is the definition of “second skin.” Made from Hanes’ ComfortFlex Fit fabric (made from nylon, polyester, and spandex), it offers four-way stretch that’s meant to mold to your body as you wear it. Additional points of comfort include a soft, brushed interior, wireless cups, and a tag-free back. The straps are also convertible and unhook in the front, so you can wear them criss-crossed in back. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Sheer Lace Bra That Offers Great Support & Coverage Glamorise Full Figure Wonderwire Front Close Stretch Lace Bra Amazon $38 See On Amazon This lacy underwire bra is the perfect mix of sultry and functional. This is another bra that’s available in a range of skin tones, so it will virtually disappear underneath your clothes (though you can also opt for a pretty pink or bold blue to switch it up). Don’t be intimidated by the nylon-lace textile — as one shopper reported, “the lace is soft and stretchy without compromising form and without being itchy.” One more thing for added comfort: The underwire has extra padding around it, so you won’t feel that it’s there. Available sizes: 30B — 48G

5 This Triangle Bra With An Iconic Logo Band Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Calvin Klein continues to be one of the most popular lingerie brands out there because each piece — like this triangle bra — is designed to be supremely comfortable and cool. This bralette is made from a blend of breathable cotton and super-soft modal that feels nicely durable, not flimsy, so it holds up for years. Unlike a lot of bralettes, this one has an adjustable hook closure in back and adjustable straps, so the fit is a bit customizable. And of course, it’s finished with that iconic, ’90s-esque logo-printed band. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A 6-Pack Of Seamless Bralettes That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Vermilion Bird Seamless Bra with Removable Pads (6-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Have a clean bra at hand (almost) daily with this 6-pack of seamless bralettes (I have them and I wear them almost every day). These bras have the look of a sports bra with the feel of a soft, stretchy nylon T-shirt — though they could certainly be worn during low-impact activities if you wanted. They have a ruched center and very lightly contoured cups (with optional pad inserts) that offer a slight amount of support, but feel like an absolute dream. Dubbed the perfect “sleep bra” by several reviewers, they also come in packs of three, four, five, six, and eight — and believe me, you’ll want a few. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

7 This Stretch-Lace Bandeau Bra With Optional Straps Wacoal Halo Lace Strapless Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon Strapless bras can be a real struggle, but this bandeau bra is guaranteed to stay in place, thanks to a stay-put silicone grip at the neckline and an underwire. Though it also comes with optional, adjustable straps you can wear in every way imaginable: over the shoulder, crisscross, halter, one-shouldered, and so on, so it’s much more versatile than your typical strapless bra. And that signature soft, stretchy nylon lace isn’t just gorgeous — it’s also surprisingly comfortable. Available sizes: 32B — 40DD

8 This Budget-Friendly, Full-Coverage Bra Made From Pretty Lace Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you love your lacy underthings, consider picking up this lace bra — though with its attractive price point, it couldn’t hurt to grab a few. It’s made from stretchy nylon lace, while full-coverage cups and an underwire support fuller busts. Though it doesn’t sound like it’d be comfortable, the 7,500+ reviewers who gave this a perfect five-star rating would say otherwise. As one reviewer confirmed, “unlike most bras with underwire I didn't feel like I had to pull these off of me as soon as I was home.” Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

9 A Cami-Style, Strappy Bralette That Comes In *So* Many Colors HATOPANTS Criss-Cross Front Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Upgrade your collection of cami-style bralettes with this elevated pick, featuring cool, crisscross straps at the neckline. Made from a stretchy nylon-blend knit, this wireless bralette features a ribbed band for a little extra support. It’s super-versatile, too — you can wear it like you would a normal bra, layer it under low-cut tops or dresses, or even pair it with high-rise jeans and wear it as a crop top for a casual weekend look. Plus, it comes in pretty much every color you can think of, from neutrals to pastels to neons. Available sizes: Small–Medium — XXLarge–XXXLarge

10 This Sheer Demi Bra With An Ultra-Low Neckline Wingslove 1/2 Cup Lace Balconette Demi Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Channel your sultry side with this balconette bra. Made from soft nylon lace, its underwire cups are cut super low, so it’s the perfect bra for plunging necklines (while also doubling as romantic lingerie, if you wanted). The straps are wide-set, so you can even wear it with the season’s favorite square-neck silhouettes or bustier tops, which typically call for tricky underpinnings. Available sizes: 28A — 38DD

11 A Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Made From Gorgeous Mesh & Lace HSIA Plus Size Sheer Underwire Unlined Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon How pretty is this bra? It’s designed to be a full-coverage minimizer, which basically means it provides extra support and reduces bounce. Because it’s made from non-stretch mesh (with stretchy lace panels), it won’t be as minimizing as one with contoured or lined cups, but it’ll definitely add lift without making you feel squished. Plus, it’s gorgeous — one shopper noted: “I almost don't want to waste wearing [with a] t-shirt and jeans, it's that sexy. But alas, I do and I feel great all day.” Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

12 This Luxurious Lace & Mesh Bra From Cosabella Cosabella Trenta Soft Bra Amazon $59 See On Amazon This triangle bra from Cosabella is another piece that’s almost too pretty to keep concealed. Designed with a plunging neckline, it’s made from stretchy nylon mesh with a sheer lace overlay and an elasticized, wireless satin band that offers a romantic touch. The cups taper at the top, but the straps are adjustable in back, as is the hook closure. Available sizes: Petite — X-Large

13 A Sheer Mesh Underwire Bra & Thong Set Varsbaby See-Through Everyday Bra & Thong Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon This one’s for you lovers of coordinating lingerie sets. Made with stretchy nylon mesh with lace trim, this underwire bra and thong duo leans more toward lingerie than day-to-day underwear, but it’s surprisingly comfortable. One shopper wrote that the material stretches “to feel like your second skin,” and reported that it’s “super soft.” Note that you can’t choose the size of the thong, so if it doesn’t fit quite right, you can grab a sized pack of the brand’s thongs here. Available sizes: 32B — 40E

