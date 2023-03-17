They say practice makes perfect — but despite how many years I've stood in front of my mirror with eyeliner painstakingly attempting to achieve a fierce and flirty cat eye, I have yet to succeed. Thanks to my shaky hands and hooded eyes, I’m never quite satisfied with how it turns out — and, admittedly, I’ve been late to my fair share of dates and other meet-ups (and gone through an embarrassing number of makeup remover wipes) as a result. Enter: winged eyeliner stamps, which promise to make this feat a cinch to master.

Rather than trying to steady your hand as you draw a perfect line, eyeliner stamps deliver a wing in one fell swoop. All you do is press the stamp down firmly at the outer corner of your eye to create the wing, line the rest of your eyelid, and then use the eyeliner to connect your lashline to the wing. It’s really that simple. The idea is that since you aren’t relying on a flimsy, soft eyeliner brush tip, you end up with crisper, bolder, and more consistent flicks. It may take a few tries to nail down where and at what angle to place the stamp — but once you figure it out, trust me: you’ll wonder how you lived without these game-changing products.

Much to my delight, countless beauty brands have been launching their own version of winged eyeliner stamps over the last couple of years. Of course, not all are created equal — so, in my never-ending quest for the perfect cat eye, I decided to try out four of the most popular eyeliner stamps. Here are my honest thoughts on each.

1. La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp

What We Like: Two wing stamp size options, long-lasting formula

Two wing stamp size options, long-lasting formula What We Don't Like: Applies somewhat dry, two separate pens

Applies somewhat dry, two separate pens Rating: 4/5

This product includes two separate dual-sided pens — one with a stamp and liner for the left eye, and one with a stamp and liner for the right. There’s also small text on each pen to indicate which eye it’s for.

There are also two sizes to choose from: 8 mm and 10 mm. Since I don’t shy away from a bold eye look, I opted for the larger one. While the firm-tipped liner glided pretty smoothly across my upper lashline, I did notice that the formula seemed a bit dry. It left a few gaps, so I had to go back over the line with a second coating to fill them in. I also don’t love the fact that there are two different pens here for each eye — if I misplace one, that means I can’t use the product anymore.

Testing the La Pure Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp.

The stamp didn’t disappoint, although it did leave a curvier wing than I usually like. On the upside, this cat-eye look lasted for six hours with no flaking or smudging.

2. Method Eyeliner Stamp

What We Like: Two wing stamp size options

Two wing stamp size options What We Don't Like: Two separate pens, wing stamp can look faded, liner starts flaking after a couple of hours

Two separate pens, wing stamp can look faded, liner starts flaking after a couple of hours Rating: 3/5

Like the La Pure product, this one comes with two separate pens for each eye and is available in both an 8 mm and 10 mm stamp size. I love that this one has giant symbols on each pen for left and right so you can easily find whichever one you’re looking for. When I looked at the iMethod and La Pure liners and stamps side by side, they honestly looked nearly identical. But I did notice a slight difference during the application process.

The iMethod Eyeliner Stamp.

For whatever reason, the wing stamp didn’t apply as crisply. Because it didn’t look dark enough, I had to go in with the liner to try and fill it in — which kind of defeats the whole purpose of the product. It also flaked off after a few hours, but I can’t be sure if that’s only because I had to apply multiple layers of the product.

3. Ciaté London Stamp & Drag Liner Duo

What We Like: All-in-one pen, great wing shape, sturdy eyeliner tip

All-in-one pen, great wing shape, sturdy eyeliner tip What We Don't Like: Not completely waterproof

Not completely waterproof Rating: 4.5/5

This vegan and cruelty-free duo has one major advantage that makes it stand out among the rest: It’s packaged as an all-in-one product. Whereas other products come with two separate pens for the liners and stamps, Ciaté London’s has a stamp on one end and a liner on the other. Because it offers a more straight, symmetrical wing, the stamp can be used on both the left and right eye. This is a huge perk because it saves valuable space in my (already overflowing) makeup bag.

What the Ciate London eyeliner stamp looks like.

The sturdy felt tip on the liner might seem a little too big, but I appreciated that it gave me more control over the application and a more dramatic line. As for the wing, I happen to prefer a straight wing, so the shape of this stamp is ideal for me — but if you like a curved wing instead, that may prove more challenging to achieve with this one.

4. Kaja Wink Stamp Long Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp & Pen

What We Like: Two wing size options, long-lasting, finer tip liner for more customized looks

Two wing size options, long-lasting, finer tip liner for more customized looks What We Don't Like: Shorter and almost too subtle wing shape

Shorter and almost too subtle wing shape Rating: 4/5

This product comes with two separate pens: one with a wing stamp, and another with eyeliner. It’s formulated without parabens or phthalates, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

The first thing I noticed is that the wing on this one is shorter than the others I’ve tried. Kaja does now offer an alternate version of the same product, however, for those seeking a longer wing. The liner also has a finer tip than the others, but it applies like a dream — not too flimsy, not too firm... just incredibly smooth.

Testing the Kaja Wink Stamp eyeliner product.

I didn’t adore the wing shape on this stamp — however, it did live up to its waterproof and smudge-proof claims and lasted all night long. TBH, it might even be worth buying this one just for the liner.

Final Verdict

What the Ciaté London Stamp & Drag Liner Duo looks like on the skin.

As far as eyeliner hacks go, I now consider winged stamps to be a lifesaver for taking some frustration out of my makeup routine.

Overall, the Ciaté London and Kaja eyeliner stamps delivered the most eye-opening results (see what I did there?). Not only were both formulas long-lasting, but they were also easy to apply and left smooth, crisp lines. While the finer-tipped Kaja eyeliner gave me a little more control over the thickness and shape of my line, Ciaté London’s stamp ultimately gave me the wing I’ve long been looking for. Plus, it’s certainly convenient that Ciaté London’s stamp and liner are all rolled into one pen.

It’s important to note that eyeliner stamps aren’t one-size-fits-all, and finding the right one for you may depend on your eye shape, preferred wing size, and other factors. As for this eyeliner-challenged gal? She’ll be relying on her trusty Ciaté London duo from now on.