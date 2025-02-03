Beyoncé sure knows how to make an entrance. Though she skipped the 2025 Grammys red carpet, like she typically does, her dazzling plunging number received its well-deserved time in the spotlight. The iconic moment? When she walked up the stage to receive her Country Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé’s Gold Gown

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Bey made history at the 67th Grammy Awards as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album. Though the win came as a total shock to her, especially judging by her reaction, her ensemble was expectedly befitting of the history-making moment.

The “16 CARRIAGES” songstress wore a halter gown that hugged her body. It was simple in silhouette, but that was the only detail that could be considered “plain.” Bey is always sartorially extra and this look was right in her maximalist wheelhouse. The entire floor-length number was yassified, dripping in shimmery gold crystals that glistened with every step she took up to the stage.

To add a touch of Old Hollywood drama, she paired the dress with matching glitzy opera gloves.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Paisley Is Back

Apart from its head-to-toe sparklers, Bey’s gown also featured a pattern... of the cheugy variety. Both her gloves and dress were covered in a white paisley print, a curved floral design that reached peak popularity in the early aughts before it was deemed passé the next decade.

Since Beyoncé entered her Western era, she’s been repping the pattern on the regular. But it wasn’t until Bey wore it to music’s biggest night that the print was elevated from a kitsch bandana design to something red-carpet-worthy. That said, her gilded dress was the perfect embodiment of her sartorial Midas touch — in this case, her ability to resurrect a trite trend from oblivion.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed her look with even more eye-catching bling and wore bedazzled dangling earrings that popped against her sleek blond hair.

Musically or sartorially, no one does it like Beyoncé.