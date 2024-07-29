This ain’t Texas — this is Team USA. On July 26, Beyoncé surprised the world by appearing in an Olympics video posted by NBC following the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony. She changed the lyrics of her Cowboy Carter track “Ya Ya” to introduce Team USA, including Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s and men’s gymnastics teams. And naturally, she did it in style.

To kick off the 2024 Paris Summer Games, Beyoncé wore not one, but two patriotic looks that would surely make Team USA proud, and shared them on her Instagram over the weekend. She even took a cue from the athletes themselves, donning a piece of the official uniform that will be seen at the upcoming closing ceremony.

Beyoncé’s Team Spirit Swimsuit

Beyoncé introduced Team USA in a plunging swimsuit. She donned a custom red, white, and blue bedazzled bodysuit, with the American flag’s stars and stripes crisscrossed at her waist. “USA” was written out in blue sequins, with red rhinestones embellished across the neckline and straps.

Beyoncé’s Team USA plunging swimsuit Instagram / Beyoncé

For the NBC ad, she completed her look with a striking three-tiered nylon coat, with the Olympic rings printed on the back and oversized red and white stripes that descend into a dramatic black train. She also wore a glittery blue cowboy hat with white star embellishments and a striped brim, for good measure.

Because she’s Beyoncé, she sported two different footwear options. In the NBC promo, she wore custom white cowboy boots adorned with strips of red, white, and blue gems, as well as the Olympic ring motif in rhinestones.

But on Instagram, Bey changed into navy blue heels with a white star-print. She even wore an American flag-inspired manicure, making sure she was patriotic from head to toe.

Beyoncé’s Team USA Tenniscore

Bey showed off another spirited look on Instagram, looking as if she was heading to the Olympics’ tennis matches. She wore a white sheer crop top from Jacquemus with straps that tied around her stomach, and a high-waisted white miniskirt with a red-and-blue-striped waistline. She paired her court-ready outfit with Ralph Lauren’s Team USA Closing Ceremony Jacket.

Beyoncé’s tenniscore Team USA look Instagram / Beyoncé

On the accessories front, Bey carried Jacquemus’ denim Le Petit Bambimou bag, donned a Team USA baseball cap, and wore white platform heels.

Beyoncé’s tenniscore Team USA look Instagram / Beyoncé

Only Beyoncé could make the American flag trendy again.

