Bridgerton may be one of many royal period dramas to be gaining streaming notoriety in the past year, but there is a reason it’s such a standout. Along with its impeccable storytelling by Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen, its costuming truly makes the series the belle of the ball when it comes to royal TV shows.

Of course, as Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick has told Bustle, crafting such an intricate wardrobe of costumes based on the Regency era of Britain takes a detail-oriented eye and loads of creativity. Everything down to color and texture is important in Bridgerton costumes — not only for the historical accuracy, but for their symbolic significance.

If you are eager to wear your Bridgerton fandom on your sleeve this Halloween, even we commonfolk can pull off some royally fun DIY looks. Whether you are hoping to arrive arm-in-arm as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett for your Halloween ball, or want to dress up with your trio of friends as the Featherington sisters, there are loads of options for you to choose from. Just be sure to be on your best behavior at the party, lest you find yourself connected to Lady Whistledown’s latest scandal.

1. Daphne Bridgerton

If you’re looking to act out your main character fantasies, dressing in the gown that Daphne wears during her first dance with the Duke of Hastings will surely draw some glances. (And not just for the drama of it all!) Look for a pastel blue gown with cap sleeves and pair it with long white silk gloves.

2. The Duke of Hastings

Like Daphne, there are few Simon Bassett costumes more iconic than the attire he wore for the duo’s first dance. The Duke wore a high-rolled white collar under a black and gold brocade waistcoat with a black velvet jacket.

3. Queen Charlotte

Due to the sheer circumference of most of Queen Charlotte’s hoop skirts, this one might not be the most practical. But, if you can pull it off, it will earn you some major Bridgerton brownie points. Look for a ball gown with a hoop skirt and a Baroque wig. And, of course, complete the look with some white gloves.

4. Marina Thompson

The Featheringtons’ distant cousin Marina entered with a splash on the scene of the debutante ball, attracting the attention of many suitors. One of Marina’s most eye-catching outfits is her yellow floral gown that she wears with white mesh gloves.

5. The Featherington Sisters

If you’re in the market for a group costume, the Featherington sisters are a perfect trio. For Penelope, find an acid yellow cap-sleeved gown. For Philippa, an acid green gown of similar style. And for Prudence, the same with an acid orange variation. Wear red-haired wigs and plenty of jewelry!

6. Lady Danbury

Something of a mother figure to the Duke of Hastings, Lady Danbury is as admirable as she is fashionable. Though there’s plenty of memorable looks from her, one of the looks that best captures her regal air is her royal purple gown with matching gloves. Add a vibrant flower to your hair for some extra elegance.

7. Eloise Bridgerton

If you’re a Bridgerton fan but have little interest in putting on airs, you might feel seen by Eloise. To pull off her style, wear a ribbon headband with a double-breasted dress.