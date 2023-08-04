Early on in Billie Eilish’s career — on July 6 of 2019, to be exact — the young artist took to Instagram to share a colorful hair change that would soon be synonymous with the rising star. Her raven black strands and slime green roots quickly became her signature look.

It wasn’t until nearly two years later in the spring of 2021 that Eilish completely flipped her grunge persona on its head, opting for a bouncy, Barbie-inspired blonde (which, come to think of it, completely foreshadowed her heartwarming song created for the Barbie movie, titled What Was I Made For?).

Since then, she’s explored different shades of deep brunette, near-black, and a blonde wig once more for her Barbie-inspired music video — but on August 3, Eilish posted an impromptu (and seriously nostalgic) photo of her new hair hue that fans of the artist likely immediately recognized.

In direct reference to that very first slime green hair change, Eilish shared her newest look — pure black hair with impossibly vibrant red roots — with space buns, jewelry, glasses, and a monochromatic ‘fit to match the OG announcement moment. And clearly, the artist is feeling both nostalgic and brand new at the same time.

Immediately, stans of the artist took to the comment section to sing their praise — with comments like “WE GOT A NEW ERAAAAA,” “is this real omg,” and “THERE SHE IS” from Claudia Sulewski (who, ICYWW, is dating Eilish’s brother, Finneas).

As for the caption on her new photo? It simply reads: “remember me?”

Whether or not the switch-up is a hint at new music to come is still to be learned — but at just 21 years old, it seems like she’s just getting started.