Like many pop stars of her generation, Billie Eilish quickly learned to straddle being a sold-out performer and a businesswoman. So when the “CHIHIRO” songstress isn’t wielding her angelic voice on tour or in the recording studio, she dons her entrepreneurial hat instead. Part of that role entails promoting her products on the regular.

She doesn’t need to, really. Her Eilish Fragrances brand has been a hit since she dropped the first Eilish Eau de Parfum in 2021. You’ve likely seen the iconic bottle online; shaped like a bust, it looks like it belongs in a museum. Since then, she’s released two more iterations, Eilish No. 2 & No. 3, as well as her most recent, Your Turn, in February, which dropped with a set of lingerie-clad snaps of the Grammy winner.

On Wednesday, March 26, she dropped a few more photos from the campaign, and the looks were a lacy lingerie lover’s dream.

Billie’s Lacy Chemise

Exposing one’s underwear has been one of the most popular NSFW trends these past couple of years. In fact, fashion savants have been flaunting certain lingerie styles in phases: thongs, then briefs, then granny panties.

On the bra front, there’s been a flow from bustiers to ostentatious designer bras, to, well, skipping them altogether. Eilish, however, isn’t like most fashion girls. Even when she embraces a ubiquitous trend, she injects her own sartorial flavor. Behold, her vintage take on the risqué fashion phenom.

In one of the Your Turn layouts, she wore what appears to be a lacy chemise with white floral details against the black base fabric. The retro style was a go-to of Old Hollywood stars, and Eilish made the look modern by pairing it with a fitted long-sleeved top pulled so low that it put her intimates on display.

As for the bottom half of her outfit, the skirt featured a netted white mesh that also contrasted against an inky base. Naturally, she clutched the bottle in her hands.

Lace Cycling Shorts, Too?

Her second outfit also perfectly married both old and new lingerie habits. She wore a pinstripe romper that looked like it could belong in an office (save for that deep plunging detail). What made the look interesting were her lacy cycling shorts — in a vivid red — peering through. Shorts and bloomers were a staple item of clothing decades ago to combat unwanted Marilyn Monroe-windy moments.

She topped off her look with thigh-high stirrups, another fashion flashback, albeit from the 1980s.

Her Marilyn-Coded Slip

Her final outfit was a lacy slip that resembled Monroe’s in The Seven-Year Itch.

If the ’fits are any indication, the new Your Turn scent is also likely to be a chic style statement. The bottle alone is practically an accessory.

It goes for $90 for a 100mL. Grab one while you can.