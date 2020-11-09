17 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Beauty Sales You'll Want To Shop ASAP

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and while yes, that means plenty of twinkly lights and festive food, for beauty lovers, it's the 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty sales that are too good to pass up.

If you missed Sephora's Holiday Savings event that ended Nov. 9 or passed on Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty back in September, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching. Brands are offering steep discounts on some of their iconic products, and the deals fall into every category. Need a new shampoo? You can get one on sale. Want a sparkly new eyeshadow palette to help you feel more festive? Done. Thinking about the best ways to practice self-care during the holidays? Body care and skin care items are also up for grabs.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also a great time to continue showing support for Black-owned brands. Helping support Black lives and Black businesses with your dollars is just one important way to keep working toward racial equality.

Need help narrowing down your shopping list? Ahead, take a look at the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty sales we've found so far — but remember to check back, because we'll keep adding to this list as we hear about more great deals.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Murad

For its sale, Murad is offering 25% off all orders from Nov. 23 until Nov. 29. Then, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, shoppers can score 30% off site wide.

Briogeo

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 30, Briogeo will offer 20% off site wide.

BeautyBio

BeautyBio is offering 30% off all products from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Philosophy

Philosophy is having a 40% off sale site wide on Nov. 27, and shoppers can get the same deal on Cyber Monday.

Kitsch

Kitsch's Black Friday sale is Nov. 23 through Nov. 30 and gives shoppers 30% off site wide.

Glow Recipe

On Nov. 28, Glow Recipe is having a sale that gives shoppers 20% off site wide, excluding sets.

HoliFrog

Holifrog is offering 25% off site wide, excluding holiday sets, from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30.

Patrick Ta Beauty

For its Black Friday sale, Patrick Ta Beauty will offer 15% off site wide from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30.

Soap & Glory

At Ulta, Soap & Glory will offer 30% off online from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.

Skyn Iceland

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, Skyn Iceland will offer 25% off site wide, and the deal goes up to 30% for Cyber Monday.

The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar is offering 40% off on Black Friday, and it'll continue the sale over the weekend with a 30% off offer. Then, on Cyber Monday, shoppers can get buy one, get one deals site wide.

Bomba Curls

Starting Nov. 25, Bomba Curls' site will offer a buy one, get one half off deal site wide, and the deal switches to BOGO on Black Friday.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit is giving shoppers 25% off site wide, plus free shipping, Nov. 24 through Nov. 28. The brand's Cyber Monday deals begin Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 1 with the same 25% off discount.

Kate Somerville

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, Kate Somerville is offering 25% off site wide, and the discount goes up to 30% on Cyber Monday.

Nest

Nest's Black Friday sale gives customers 25% off Nov. 25 through Nov. 29. The discount continues on Cyber Monday.

Armani Beauty

For its Black Friday sale, Armani Beauty is offering 30% off site wide and is donating 30% of each purchase to its Acqua for Life initiative, which focuses on bring accessible drinking water to water-scarce areas around the world.

Herbivore

Get 25% off site wide at Herbivore from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30.