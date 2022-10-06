Beauty

20 Black Halloween Nail Designs Perfect For Spooky Szn

Say boo...with your nails.

The countdown to Halloween 2022 begins now. While you’re brainstorming costumes and makeup looks for this year’s festivities, an easy way to start leaning into spooky season is with dark Halloween-themed nails that are decked out in a ghoulish design.

Black nail polish is a staple, no matter what the season. But for Halloween in particular, the inky shade is just top-tier. Nothing screams dark, moody, and a little bit scary like black nails. You can go simple with a vampy French tip or go all out with more intricate designs like spiders, ghosts, skeletons, and black cats all over. (Even if you’re not the best artist, there are plenty of easy-to-use stickers and press-ons that will allow you to get in on the fun.)

And don’t forget to play around with different topcoats, too. From chunky glitters to chrome powders, toppers always pop over a black base. There are so many different ways to dress up a simple black manicure that you’re bound to find at least one design to match your costume.

Still deciding on what you’re going to be when October 31st rolls around? There’s still time to decide. While you ponder your options, take a look at the black Halloween nail art designs below to get inspired.

Wavy Gingham

Elevate a classic black and white gingham print with a holographic effect. It’s absolutely mesmerizing.

Out Of This World

If you’re tapping into outer space for your Halloween costume, these space and alien decals will be perfect for your galactic ’fit.

Spell It Out

Simple and to the point. Opt for a mix of solid black nails and a spooky font that spells out a message.

Neon-Dipped Tips

Not into red and black? Paint on blood drips using neon colors. (The combination of purple and green will give major throwback Goosebumps vibes.)

Skeleton Shapes

Mix black and white pin-stripes and an intricate skeleton skull design for a minimal spooky nail.

Groovy Vibes

While the 1970s were all about bold and bright colors, these black and white designs are a sharp and chic twist on psychedelic prints.

X-Ray Art

Go beyond your nail bed and paint skeleton bones along your fingers.

French Glam

The classic French tip is always appropriate. If you’re going full glam for Halloween, these black tips with silver shimmery details are perfect.

Scream Bling

The iconic Scream mask is a must for spooky season. Here, it’s dressed up with jewels.

Animal Instinct

Animal costumes are classic — why not unleash your wild side with matching animal print nails?

Spidey Senses

These spider decals are so cute on their own, but the skeleton with a top hat is *chef’s kiss.*

Dainty Details

Cottagecore but make it fall and moody. Dress up a simple black manicure with small floral and bow designs.

Bloody Scene

Would it be Halloween without a little bit of blood? Opt for a black and red combo with blood droplets.

Got Milk

Another fun animal print to try out, cow-inspired designs have been trending all year. With a bit of negative space, it’s a subtle yet striking look.

Hallow-Details

Why stick to one design when you can have a different decal on every nail? Ghosts, spiders, blood decals — throw the kitchen sink at your nails for the ultimate Halloween mani.

Black Cat

These black cat designs against a bare nail are so adorable.

Witching Hours

These mystical and witchy designs are truly magical.

Glittery Ghosts

Cute ghost designs bring some levity into the spooky vibes.

Chic Cobwebs

Paint glittery cobwebs against a glossy black background for a manicure that is minimal and chic.

Go Matte

A matte finish is a fun way to add some contrast. With a glossy Halloween design on top, it will be subtle enough to wear beyond spooky season.