The countdown to Halloween 2022 begins now. While you’re brainstorming costumes and makeup looks for this year’s festivities, an easy way to start leaning into spooky season is with dark Halloween-themed nails that are decked out in a ghoulish design.
Black nail polish is a staple, no matter what the season. But for Halloween in particular, the inky shade is just top-tier. Nothing screams dark, moody, and a little bit scary like black nails. You can go simple with a vampy French tip or go all out with more intricate designs like spiders, ghosts, skeletons, and black cats all over. (Even if you’re not the best artist, there are plenty of easy-to-use stickers and press-ons that will allow you to get in on the fun.)
And don’t forget to play around with different topcoats, too. From chunky glitters to chrome powders, toppers always pop over a black base. There are so many different ways to dress up a simple black manicure that you’re bound to find at least one design to match your costume.
Still deciding on what you’re going to be when October 31st rolls around? There’s still time to decide. While you ponder your options, take a look at the black Halloween nail art designs below to get inspired.