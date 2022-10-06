The countdown to Halloween 2022 begins now. While you’re brainstorming costumes and makeup looks for this year’s festivities, an easy way to start leaning into spooky season is with dark Halloween-themed nails that are decked out in a ghoulish design.

Black nail polish is a staple, no matter what the season. But for Halloween in particular, the inky shade is just top-tier. Nothing screams dark, moody, and a little bit scary like black nails. You can go simple with a vampy French tip or go all out with more intricate designs like spiders, ghosts, skeletons, and black cats all over. (Even if you’re not the best artist, there are plenty of easy-to-use stickers and press-ons that will allow you to get in on the fun.)

And don’t forget to play around with different topcoats, too. From chunky glitters to chrome powders, toppers always pop over a black base. There are so many different ways to dress up a simple black manicure that you’re bound to find at least one design to match your costume.

Still deciding on what you’re going to be when October 31st rolls around? There’s still time to decide. While you ponder your options, take a look at the black Halloween nail art designs below to get inspired.

1 Wavy Gingham Elevate a classic black and white gingham print with a holographic effect. It’s absolutely mesmerizing.

2 Out Of This World If you’re tapping into outer space for your Halloween costume, these space and alien decals will be perfect for your galactic ’fit.

3 Spell It Out Simple and to the point. Opt for a mix of solid black nails and a spooky font that spells out a message.

4 Neon-Dipped Tips Not into red and black? Paint on blood drips using neon colors. (The combination of purple and green will give major throwback Goosebumps vibes.)

5 Skeleton Shapes Mix black and white pin-stripes and an intricate skeleton skull design for a minimal spooky nail.

6 Groovy Vibes While the 1970s were all about bold and bright colors, these black and white designs are a sharp and chic twist on psychedelic prints.

7 X-Ray Art Go beyond your nail bed and paint skeleton bones along your fingers.

8 French Glam The classic French tip is always appropriate. If you’re going full glam for Halloween, these black tips with silver shimmery details are perfect.

9 Scream Bling The iconic Scream mask is a must for spooky season. Here, it’s dressed up with jewels.

10 Animal Instinct Animal costumes are classic — why not unleash your wild side with matching animal print nails?

11 Spidey Senses These spider decals are so cute on their own, but the skeleton with a top hat is *chef’s kiss.*

12 Dainty Details Cottagecore but make it fall and moody. Dress up a simple black manicure with small floral and bow designs.

13 Bloody Scene Would it be Halloween without a little bit of blood? Opt for a black and red combo with blood droplets.

14 Got Milk Another fun animal print to try out, cow-inspired designs have been trending all year. With a bit of negative space, it’s a subtle yet striking look.

15 Hallow-Details Why stick to one design when you can have a different decal on every nail? Ghosts, spiders, blood decals — throw the kitchen sink at your nails for the ultimate Halloween mani.

16 Black Cat These black cat designs against a bare nail are so adorable.

17 Witching Hours These mystical and witchy designs are truly magical.

18 Glittery Ghosts Cute ghost designs bring some levity into the spooky vibes.

19 Chic Cobwebs Paint glittery cobwebs against a glossy black background for a manicure that is minimal and chic.