BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wore A $1,400 Bikini That Was So White Lotus-Coded

The White Lotus’ highly anticipated third season doesn’t return to HBO until Feb. 16. Thankfully, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who’ll make her acting debut on the show, is keeping fans satiated, giving them a taste of what it *could* look like.

As is typical for the hit vacation dramedy, each season boasts a new locale and a fresh crop of actors. And come the third season, the likes of Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and Carrie Coon will be jetting off to Thailand for a thrilling stay at a new tropical oasis. Though details on the upcoming season are scant, the trailer shows Lisa is set to play Mook, the resort’s manager-slash-performer.

While it’s unclear what her on-screen wardrobe will look like, what the K-pop idol wore IRL over the weekend could’ve been plucked straight out of the show’s wardrobe department: a teeny Louis Vuitton bikini that screamed loud luxury.

Lisa’s Monogrammed Swimsuit

Over the weekend, the “Rockstar” singer whisked off to a tropical getaway, much like in her upcoming show. Naturally, she packed chic resort-friendly options including a white string bikini blanketed in the LV monogram (well, technically, duogram).

Though the understated quiet luxury aesthetic was one of 2024’s most popular, Lisa’s bikini proves that logomania, aka its antithesis, is back.

In July, the BLACKPINK member was named an ambassador of the French luxury house, so modeling the label’s chic wares is totally on brand. And her co-ord swim set will set you back $1,410 — $735 for the triangle bra and $675 for the stringy bottoms.

Her Supermodel-Approved Accessory

The “MONEY” rapper’s accessories were a hodgepodge of styles. She wore a puka shell bracelet — a beachy emblem of the early aughts — and paired with a decadently pebble-netted bag. Designed by the cult-followed brand Polène, the bag is available for $500.

Her chicest add-on, however, was also her simplest: a red baseball cap. It was a page straight out of Kendall Jenner’s swimwear playbook. The reality star famously loves to top her bikini ’fits with the nondescript cap. And she’s not the only supermodel who loves the pairing — Emily Ratajkowski and Elsa Hosk do, too.

Her Chic Coverup

In another photo, Lisa showed off her choice draping: an orange crochet dress with a micro-mini hem, which she paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

If this looks anything like the wardrobe on The White Lotus’ upcoming season, best believe everyone will be sat.