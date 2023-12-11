With temperatures steadily dropping, who else is dreaming of basking in the sun, tucking your toes into the sand, and sipping a frozen piña colada?

Emily Ratajkowski apparently got the island getaway memo and is one step ahead of us normies.

Over the weekend, the My Body author and swimsuit entrepreneur flew to Turks and Caicos for an idyllic vacation. While out with her friend, Tina Kunakey, Ratajkowski embraced all the trappings of a beachside paradise: sun, sea, sand, and her signature saucy swimsuit.

Emily’s Risqué Thong Bikini

Thanks to her swim line, Inamorata, Ratajkowski is always sartorially vacay-ready. Despite an array of suits to choose from, however, the Gone Girl star almost exclusively wears itty-bitty thong bikinis. Her recent trip was no different.

On top, Ratajkowski chose a fiery orange underwired bra, which she tied into a bow at the back. While the swim top was eye-catching on its own, her choice of bottoms was even saucier. The supermodel flaunted cheeks in a slinky thong bikini, and tied the stringy straps into bows high up her waist to give her thong a high-cut effect.

As expected, both her top and bottoms were from Inamorata (though neither are currently available on the website). The proud founder went the extra mile to promote her business venture, too. Lest fans forget about her brand, the revealing bikini set featured an “Inamorata” monogram print.

A DIY Whale Tail

Even when she was indoors and layered with a coverup, Ratajkowski still managed to up the ante. The Gone Girl star wore an attention-grabbing leopard print maxi skirt as a sarong, rocking a maximalist print-on-print look in the best way.

As she is wont to do, she also styled the look with a controversial early aughts-era twist: a whale tail. The supermodel hung her skirt low on her hips and intentionally exposed her thong à la the divisive trend of yore.

The exposed thong look, popularized by the likes of Britney Spears and Halle Berry, made a fierce resurgence in 2023, ensuring its top spot as one of the biggest trends thus far. With Ratajkowski as one of the revealing style’s biggest modern-day advocates, it makes sense that she would continue to rock the buzzy look wherever she is — whether it’s the red carpet, the streets, or the shore.

A Cool-Girl Accessory

While swimsuits tend to be accompanied by woven accouterments like rattan bags and straw hats, Ratajkowski accessorized with the one of the most popular cool-girl accessories right now: a baseball cap.

Back in the summer, fellow supermodel and thong bikini fan Kendall Jenner paired several of her swim ’fits with a fitted sports cap.

Ratajkowski is the latest trend-setter to take to the baseball hat, rocking a blue New York Mets topper with her printed look.

She’s clearly in a summery state of mind.