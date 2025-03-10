Blake Lively is a pro at method dressing. Whether she’s wearing nothing but florals to promote her 2024 film It Ends With Us or channeling Serena van der Woodsen from her former TV show Gossip Girl, the star knows how to pull together a look using her characters as inspiration.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Lively might be using the same tactic for her upcoming film, Another Simple Favor, the long-awaited sequel that reunites her with Anna Kendrick. Lively’s approach to method dressing was subtle at the film’s March 8 premiere at Austin’s South by Southwest Festival, and her cutthroat character Emily Nelson would likely approve.

Blake’s Sheer Cardigan

For the premiere, Lively chose an outfit with sweet and spicy elements — just like her Simple Favor character. She wore a two-piece latex ensemble by Reneé Masoomian, which allowed for a spectacle with a red-carpet costume change.

The first layer was a long dark pink vinyl overdress with black pin-up style buttons and see-through fabric that teased her outfit underneath.

Chris Saucedo/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Blake’s Latex Dress

Lively later removed her overdress to reveal her coordinating latex gown in a paler shade of pink. The strapless dress, which included a corseted bodice fastened with metal hooks in the front, had a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The ankle-length skirt, with a black lace hem and floral appliques dotted along the bottom, was cinched at the waist with a narrow black latex belt. It blended seamlessly into the dress.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Blake’s Accessories

Considering the theatricality of her outfit, it’s only fitting that Lively topped off her look with some whimsical accessories. She wore black peep-toe heels with an ankle strap, small fur poofs, and feather-like flowers that peeked out.

For her bling, Lively chose several statement rings, including a matching pale pink stone against a decadent gold setting, two globe-shaped silver pendants, and a pair of metallic black bobble earrings with small spikes. Her Simple Favor character may need to use those as weapons, making them an apt choice.