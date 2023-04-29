Just this week, Blake Lively has officially confirmed any fashion lover’s biggest nightmare: That the undisputed queen of the Met Gala red carpet will not be attending 2023’s event. And given that this year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — it’s comes as a major surprise considering that the actor had a longstanding relationship with the designer being honored (she even attended the annual event with Lagerfeld in Chanel back in 2011). Like many people, however, the actor shared with People that she would still be watching the red carpet arrivals from the comfort of her couch. I mean, same.
Though Lively’s presence — and unbelievable ability to match every single Met Gala carpet hue — will be missed, her iconic looks from years past are still just as stunning today as they were on every first Monday of May before this one. My personable favorite? Everything about 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies” was an unmatched serve, and the Gossip Girl alum showed up and showed out as the glamorous royal that she is.
While everyone awaits the top secret guest list to reveal itself ahead of May 1, here are Lively’s most memorable hairstyles and makeup looks from past Met Galas.