Just this week, Blake Lively has officially confirmed any fashion lover’s biggest nightmare: That the undisputed queen of the Met Gala red carpet will not be attending 2023’s event. And given that this year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — it’s comes as a major surprise considering that the actor had a longstanding relationship with the designer being honored (she even attended the annual event with Lagerfeld in Chanel back in 2011). Like many people, however, the actor shared with People that she would still be watching the red carpet arrivals from the comfort of her couch. I mean, same.

Though Lively’s presence — and unbelievable ability to match every single Met Gala carpet hue — will be missed, her iconic looks from years past are still just as stunning today as they were on every first Monday of May before this one. My personable favorite? Everything about 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies” was an unmatched serve, and the Gossip Girl alum showed up and showed out as the glamorous royal that she is.

While everyone awaits the top secret guest list to reveal itself ahead of May 1, here are Lively’s most memorable hairstyles and makeup looks from past Met Galas.

Queen Behavior James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images IMO: “Heavenly Bodies” will forever go down as one of the most stunningly beautiful nights of fashion and beauty. And Lively? Well, her tousled updo and subtly monochromatic, ruby-hued glam is truly a work of art.

Regal Waves Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images In May 2022, Lively shut down the Met Gala red carpet with a Statue of Liberty-inspired gown (that unveiled a completely new color). As for her hair? Soft, blown-out waves that gave subtle mermaidcore vibes. Truly chef’s kiss.

Ruby Red Lip Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For 2016’s “Manus x Machina” theme, Lively looked like a daydream in a structural, oversized low-bun, and a vivid red lip that beautifully matched the details in her gown.

Bombshell Blowout Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Attending the Met Gala back in 2011 with the late Lagerfeld, The Rhythm Section actor went for an effortlessly bouncy blowout for the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" themed night out.

Super-Sleek Pony John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her signature blonde strands pulled into a sleek, ultra-long pony, Lively looked like a dream dressed in the “Art Of The In-Between” theme back in 2017.