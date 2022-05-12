From product reviews to new launches, TikTok’s beauty content has made my makeup and skin-care prowess what it is today. The wonderful beauty content creators on the app (I’m Mikayla Nogueira’s number one fan, seriously) keep me up-to-date on the latest trends and hacks, and I learn something new everyday just by scrolling through my “For You” page. Case in point: the new blush and undereye concealer hack.

Stemming from a video from @MakeupByAlissiac which has since garnered over 5M views, the makeup trick is exactly what it sounds like: applying blush and concealer to the under-eye area for supposedly beautifying and brightening results — which seems crazy, I know.

So, naturally, I had to give it a go.

Why TikTok Users Are Adding Blush To Their Undereye Concealer

So what’s the deal with TikTok content creators mixing the pinky pigment with their under-eye concealer?

“The blush and concealer under-eye technique is supposed to brighten the under-eyes and is amazing for people with dark circles since the pink will cancel out the darkness,” explains Danielle Estrada, a professional makeup artist based in Utah.

Nechami Tenenbaum, founder and CEO of Karmela Cosmetics, shares more about the color psychology of this trend: “Typically, the dark under-eye circles that we’re trying to get rid of are either blue, green, purple, or a combination of these colors. Applying colors on the opposite side of the color wheel will correct the color you don’t want and neutralize the area.”

And guess what’s on the opposing side of the color wheel? Orange, red, and pink hues — aka typical blush shades.

“Therefore, mixing blush with concealer acts as a color corrector for dark circles ... so that they disappear,” says Tenenbaum.

How To Pull Off The Blush & Concealer Hack

“The best way to apply is to mix the concealer and a liquid blush together on the back of your hand and apply with a concealer brush,” says Estrada. “Then go in with a damp beauty sponge and blend under the eyes.”

It’s important to note that using a cream concealer and a cream blush will help you achieve optimal results since both products will blend well together. The last thing you want is a cakey texture from mixing powder blush with your creamy concealer.

Some favorites include Purlisse’s Perfect Glow BB Blush (all of the seven color options are buildable, plus the ingredients includes vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin) and the under-$10 e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Blush (its highly pigmented, argan-oil-infused formulation dries down to a semi-matte powder finish).

And if you’re still searching for the perfect concealer, consider Sappho New Paradigm’s full-coverage and water-resistant formula. It contains coconut and jojoba oils so it’s nourishing, creamy, and blendable. Plus, it boasts serious staying power and won’t crease with wear.

To finish the look, Estrada suggests taking a setting powder and setting the under-eye area to keep your blush-meets-concealer mixture in place.

The Final Verdict

I was pleasantly surprised with how well this TikTok trend worked. Did I look a little crazy before blending the two products? Sure. However, the end result was worth it.

My under-eye area looked so much brighter and more open, and any dark circles were virtually invisible — which is not an easy feat for me. I also felt that my face looked a bit more lifted than normal, as opposed to when I put blush solely on the apples of my cheeks.

Consider me sold, TikTok.

