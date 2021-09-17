Beauty
Love is in the hair.
Instagram/@arianagrade; @issarae
If you need some bridal beauty inspiration, take a look at these wedding hairstyles. As seen on celebrity brides like Ariana Grande to Issa Rae to Gwen Stefani, get ready to fall in love with these romantic looks.
Issa Rae married Louis Diame in a private ceremony in the south of France this past summer. The Insecure star wore her hair in a low ponytail, sleeked back at the top and her natural curls cascading down her back for a classic look.