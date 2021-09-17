Beauty

8 Romantic Wedding Hairstyles, As Seen On Celebrity Brides

Love is in the hair.

Looking for a bridal hairstyle? Take a cue from celebrities like Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, and Is...
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Audrey Noble

Instagram/@arianagrade; @issarae

If you need some bridal beauty inspiration, take a look at these wedding hairstyles. As seen on celebrity brides like Ariana Grande to Issa Rae to Gwen Stefani, get ready to fall in love with these romantic looks.

Instagram/@issarae

Issa Rae’s Soft Curls

Issa Rae married Louis Diame in a private ceremony in the south of France this past summer. The Insecure star wore her hair in a low ponytail, sleeked back at the top and her natural curls cascading down her back for a classic look.

Tap