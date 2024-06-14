Francesca Got Married In The Dreamiest Sheer Gown On Bridgerton

Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 ahead. If you’ve already seen the highly-anticipated second half of Bridgerton Season 3, you’re likely already reeling for more. Unfortunately, fans have a long wait ahead — two years, to be exact — before the next season premieres. Thankfully, Season 3, Part 2 was jam-packed. With only four episodes, the Netflix drop still managed to include not one, but two Bridgerton weddings.

After Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s grand nuptials in Episode 7, his sister Francesca wed John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin, in a more intimate ceremony. There was nothing basic about her bridal look, however, which was a dreamy sheer creation with the most intricate details.

Francesca’s Sheer Wedding Dress

The newlyweds had a courtship unseen in the Bridgerton universe. Unlike the rest of the couples’ romances, which saw dramatic, messy twists (e.g., marrying your fiancée’s sister), Francesca and John’s romance was full of quiet moments (sometimes literally) and easy chemistry.

Naturally, their wedding was similarly simple. The couple married at home in the presence of their closest family and friends. Against the backdrop of something so pared back, Francesca’s wedding gown stole the show.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Her ivory bridal number featured a strapless bodice with a sheer overlay. Regency-era fashion leaned a lot more conservatively, so the see-through details are a risqué choice for the time period. The translucent dotted fabric wrapped around her torso and sleeves and featured a pleated collar that dipped into a V-neckline. It was cinched by an embroidered empire-cut detail before the textured fabric billowed into an A-line skirt.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Intricate pearl embroideries were fashioned on her shoulders and around her skirt’s hemline, which matched her wedding ring perfectly (more on that later).

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Peep Her Wedding Ring

While fans didn’t see John present Francesca with a wedding ring, Francesca wore hers during her nuptials. The jewelry piece featured four pearlescent orbs in a circle, with a stone in the center. They were flanked by a stone on each side, and held in place by a gold band.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Receiving (or giving) a pearl-laden wedding ring is a time-honored Bridgerton tradition. Since Violet, the family matriarch, received one from Edmund for her wedding, all her children have been married in a similar style. In fact, Francesca’s ring looks almost identical to the ones Daphne, Kate, and Penelope own.

Francesca further highlighted her wedding ring by accessorizing around it. Aside from the embroideries on her dress, she also adorned her look with a pearl necklace and diamond studs with a simple pearl drop. It was coordination at its finest.

Her Intricate Updo

Francesca made another nontraditional bridal choice when she skipped wearing a veil. Instead, she twisted and knotted her hair into an intricate updo accented by crystal-encrusted floral hairpins.

Every bit the blushing bride, her makeup was rosy, with a pink flush on her cheeks, eyes, and lips.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The countdown to Season 4 begins.