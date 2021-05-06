5 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses You'll Wear On Repeat This Summer

This summer, Bridgerton fashion from the hit Netflix show might just be the best thing to happen to your wardrobe, especially your dresses. Even thought you might not be going the full Victorian route when it comes to a structured ballgown or hand-embroidered sundresses, Regency-core dressing is something that’s shaping up to be a massive trend for the coming season.

When it comes to Bridgerton-inspired dresses, it’s all about balance. Perhaps you’re looking for the structure of a corset or bustier, without the weight of a floor-length petticoat. Or maybe you love Daphne’s light blue chiffon dress and decide that that’s the only color you’re going to wear for the foreseeable future. Still, it might just be the integration of Victorian era details like puff sleeves, no matter what the rest of your dress looks like.

Whether your style resembles that of Daphne, a Featherington sister, the Queen, or someone else entirely, it’s time to take that Victorian-era look and make it modern. And this Summer’s dress selections have you covered. Ahead, five dress trends for all of your Bridgerton wardrobe needs.

Puff Sleeves Bailey Broomstick Puff Sleeve Tiered Dress in Lilac SEA $425 Buy now The puff sleeve trend is a staple in the wardrobe of the Bridgerton and Featherington sisters, and it’s trending in 2021 too. Whether a gown, a fitted sheath, or a voluminous dress like this one, puff sleeves will add a memorable flair to your every silhouette.

Corset-Inspired Boning Staud Wells Poplin Midi Dress STAUD $304 $243.20 Buy now Give yourself a bit more structure while also keeping it light and modern with boning. Opt for a structured corset-inspired look, though that doesn’t mean that you have to lace yourself into a restrictive bustier. The simple addition of seams and fabric can give off that corset look without being too stuffy.

Yellow Dresses Rixo London June Dress RIXO LONDON $299 Buy now Take a page from the Featherington sisters and slip into a yellow dress this summer. Whether you’re going ‘90s grunge or ultra-feminine with ruffles and tiers, it’s a happy color that will have you dreaming of sunny weather, even on the gloomiest of days.

Light Blue Dresses Vallarta Dress in Light Blue Merlette $480 Buy now Daphne looked so great in blue — and you can too. Think not only of your favorite Bridgerton character, but also leading ladies like Cinderella when you choose your pastel tones for this Summer. Romantic, ethereal, airy: pastel blue should be a staple in your summer wardrobe.