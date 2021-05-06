5 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses You'll Wear On Repeat This Summer

This summer, Bridgertonfashion from the hit Netflix show might just be the best thing to happen to your wardrobe, especially your dresses. Even thought you might not be going the full Victorian route when it comes to a structured ballgown or hand-embroidered sundresses, Regency-core dressing is something that’s shaping up to be a massive trend for the coming season.
When it comes to Bridgerton-inspired dresses, it’s all about balance. Perhaps you’re looking for the structure of a corset or bustier, without the weight of a floor-length petticoat. Or maybe you love Daphne’s light blue chiffon dress and decide that that’s the only color you’re going to wear for the foreseeable future. Still, it might just be the integration of Victorian era details like puff sleeves, no matter what the rest of your dress looks like.
Whether your style resembles that of Daphne, a Featherington sister, the Queen, or someone else entirely, it’s time to take that Victorian-era look and make it modern. And this Summer’s dress selections have you covered. Ahead, five dress trends for all of your Bridgerton wardrobe needs.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.