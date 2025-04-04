24 Years Ago, Britney Spears Made The Exposed Bra Her Signature Look

Bras used to be one of fashion’s best-kept secrets. After all, they’re typically nondescript and crafted in neutrals. Even if they were in fun prints, bold hues, or lace, they’re mostly hidden under clothes — but not anymore. These days, no one bats an eyelash when the likes of Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, or Rihanna flaunt their lingerie. In fact, the exposed-bra look is so ubiquitous that the most stylish stars incorporate it into their ’fits, matching their clothes, accessories, or even lip colors to their choice of intimates.

But decades before flashing undergarments became commonplace, one icon was already reppin’ the look, even making it her signature. That legend is Britney Spears.

Britney’s Denim Bra

At the 2001 Teen Choice Awards, held on Aug. 12, Spears graced the event rocking a triple denim look. (ICYWW, this was months after her infamous denim dress at the 2001 American Music Awards.) She wore a light pink button-down strategically left open to reveal her jean bra. She cinched the top with an obi-style belt also made out of denim, particularly waistbands stacked one atop the other. The accessory came with a matching miniskirt, too.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed the look with another matchy-matchy piece: pink peep-toe heels.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Baby, One More Time

Her denim bra number was far from the first time she rocked the style choice, but it was definitely her most bra-forward. But more memorably, back in January of 1999, the pop princess released her most iconic hit, “...Baby One More Time.” Everything about the music video — from her vocals to her ensemble — has been copied ad infinitum. And it was also the first time she publicly rocked the intimates-baring style.

If you’ll recall, in the first part of the video, she wore a spicy iteration of a school uniform, featuring a white button-down tied into a crop, a black pleated mini, and a gray cardigan. Since she left her top undone, her inner maroon camisole peered through. It was a more subtle take on the risqué trend.

Oops, She Did It Again (& Again)

A year later, she channeled the style again, but with a twist. To perform during a concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, she wore a top that was half-jacket, half-halter bra. The jacket part was crafted in a metallic silver material while the bra was a crystal-encrusted orange design.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The following year was when she became sartorially emboldened, flaunting innerwear that were plucked straight from the lingerie section. An example? Her look to attend MTV’s Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson, which included denim shorts and a red bra peering out of her green top. She even started the trend of matching lingerie with accessories with her crimson boots and belt.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The icon to end all icons.