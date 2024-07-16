Beyoncé’s sartorial Midas touch knows no limits. Aside from catapulting styles into near-ubiquity, she also has the unique ability to take the most casual of aesthetics and yassify them. Exhibit A: her latest ensemble.

After the “Texas Hold ’Em” singer dropped her country album, Cowboy Carter, in March, a whole legion of fashion fans said “yeehaw” to Western style. Bolo ties, cowboy boots, and even assless chaps — elements of Bey’s looks — have trended in recent months with no signs of slowing down.

While most cowboycore styles lean more casual, relegated to horse girls and ranch locales, Beyoncé just diva-fied the aesthetic into an ultra-sophisticated ’fit. Behold, her all-white cowboy glam.

Beyoncé’s Posh Whites

On Sunday, July 14, Beyoncé was in Los Angeles to sign Cowboy Carter records. Naturally, she leaned into her album’s motif in a Western-inspired aesthetic. The “Diva” hitmaker wore a three-piece Issey Miyake set that featured the sheerest white pieces. She wore a ribbed top and wide-leg pants, both crafted in the signature Miyake pleats.

She added a white blazer on top and fully sent the look into sophisticated territory. Monochromatic looks are an easy hack to making outfits look put together, but adding a blazer is a boss-level move.

S/O To Her Accessories

While her base ensemble didn’t seem too Western, she grabbed a cowboy hat as a topper. Have you ever seen ranch-style made so luxe? Me neither.

The rest of her accessories also embraced the see-through motifs. Her jewelry — stacks of clear bangles and earrings — were all lucite options from Alexis Bittar.

Even her shoes were see-through.

Mesh sandals are summer’s most polarizing shoe trend with a legion of A-list fans. Thus far, everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Angelina Jolie has rocked the style, elevating the toe-baring style.

Beyoncé is the latest celeb to flaunt toes so chicly — in pointed-toe pumps to boot.

Her Country Glam

As for her beauty, the Cécred founder styled her Dolly Parton-blond hair in a voluminous side ’do. Meanwhile, her makeup comprised of all browns and golds. Her eyes were swiped with a mixture of both and while her lips and blush had the faintest cocoa tones.

No one does it like Bey.