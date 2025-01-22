Camila Cabello Put A Sporty Twist On The Assless Chaps Trend

It’s no secret that assless chaps are having a moment. It all started when Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, in 2024, and fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion quickly following suit on her Hot Girl Summer Tour. And now, the look is carrying over into 2025 with Camila Cabello co-signing the trend.

Camila’s Sporty Chaps

It may be a new year, but Camila Cabello is still firmly in her C,XOXO era. During her headlining set at night two of AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live! event on Jan. 19, Cabello performed of mix of hits from her latest album including “I Luv It” and “Chanel No. 5,” as well as older favorites like “Havana” and “Señorita.”

Cabello didn’t just deliver the hits, she also served a look. The superstar put her own twist on the assless chaps trend, opting for a sporty-chic look rather than the classic leather leg covers.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, the bottoms aren’t exactly the kind you would find on the range. The athleisure-inspired chaps, made custom by Off-White and styled by Katie Qian, consisted of a skin-tight legging silhouette, and featured an attached block heel with a peep-toe design. The navy blue number boasted a pair of dueling white stripes down the sides of the singer’s legs.

Layered atop the chaps was a crystal-studded mini skirt that featured a unique wrap design to give the illusion of a sweatshirt wrapped around her waist.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 27-year-old wore a matching backless bodysuit with a halter top neckline and a half-zip design. The one-piece also featured a series of cutouts along the ribcage, and the crystal embellishments sparkled brightly under the lights of the State Farm Arena.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

She accessorized with a sweatband on the bicep, and another on the opposite wrist.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An Off-White Loyalist

Cabello is a longtime fan Off-White, and even sat front row during the streetwear brand’s show at New York Fashion Week in September 2024.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here’s to hoping the C,XOXO era will bring even more sporty-chic looks in 2025.