They say you’re a reflection of the people you’re closest to. Judging by the grandiosity of the events Camila Cabello is invited to and, more importantly, who she’s attending them with, it’s official: She’s a full-fledged fashion girl.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, designer Elie Saab mounted a majestic fête in Saudi Arabia to celebrate his label’s 45th anniversary. Between the supermodels, the performers, and the stacked, 1,000-person guest list, only the most resounding names in entertainment and fashion were tapped to be part of the milestone commemoration. Adriana Lima, Helena Christensen, and OG fashion girl Halle Berry walked the show; Kelly Rutherford was in attendance; and powerhouses Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez each put on incredible sets.

So when Cabello also took the stage to perform her hits — in a gorgeous couture number to boot — she instilled herself as one of the all-time style greats. After all, only someone with equally dazzling star powers gets the privilege of performing alongside those two icons. Naturally, her outfit matched the career-defining moment.

Camila’s Sensational Floral Mini

Cabello stepped onto the stage to perform a medley of her hits, including “Havana,” “Señorita,” “Never Be the Same,” “Shameless,” and “I Luv It.” She even made audiences giggle when she tweaked her famous “Havana” lyric to “Saudi-a-na-na-na.”

Still, the most glorious part of the entire performance was her couture Elie Saab confection. Cabello wore a strapless dress with a cleavage-baring sweetheart neckline and an itty-bitty mini hem with a train attached to one side. The whole blush pink garment was blanketed in sequins bearing a floral pattern.

Tiziano da Silva/Bestimage / BACKGRID

Like her skin-matching dress, she wore opera gloves in the same hue (in see-through) and thigh-high boots also covered in sequined florals.

She Coordinated Her Makeup

As for her glam, she picked up tones from her dress and used a similar color palette on her face. See: blush pinks on her cheeks, muted peach on her lips, and sparkly golds and mauves on her eyelids. It was an understated beauty look that perfectly balanced out the high-octane look. Cabello styled her long hair in glam curls and kept bangs front and center.

Tiziano da Silva/Bestimage / BACKGRID

She officially is a style icon — nay, diva — now.